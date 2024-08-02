Glorious Goodwood tips: Asfoora our tipster's bet for King George Qatar Stakes

The fourth day of Glorious Goodwood promises to be a cracker, and here we have the best picks from our resident tipster.

Coral Golden Mile (1500): Perotto, e/w

Friday’s big heritage handicap is a wide open affair, with many of these having run in this race last year and many have similar form lines. The one who makes most appeal based on recent and career form is Perotto.

Seventh in this race last year, being the closest finisher of those who weren’t on the front end. The six-year-old gelding looked good on belated reappearance at Royal Ascot coming third in the Royal Hunt Cup. He also came third in the Coral Challenge at Sandown four weeks ago, narrowly missing out on second to repeat opponent Holloway Boy, who came past at the line. However he is likely to reverse that form here on more preferential quick ground and deliver a career best performance to win for the Roger Varian yard.

King George Qatar Stakes (1535): Asfoora

Six-year-old Australian raider Asfoora was only fourth on her British debut at in a Group 2 at Haydock towards the end of May. However she was much improved for the run and experience on this soil when delivering a career best performance at Royal Ascot to win the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes.

(Getty Images)

She raced just in behind the leaders of the smaller stands side group before coming through to be more prominent on the outside of that group. She then proceeded to deliver a powerful run and tracked right the way over to the far side group coming alongside and past Big Evs, winning going away.

She will have to give up an extra 2lbs to Big Evs today but with the way she won in such commanding fashion, racing here on similar fast ground should only see her confirm that form and win again.

Bentinck Conditions Stakes (1610): Cicero’s Gift

Lightly raced four-year-old colt, Cicero’s Gift commandingly won a conditions stakes race here back in May of last year. He was subsequently entered into the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last year but was found to be slightly out of his depth in that race coming seventh.

Not seen since that race until his reappearance at Sandown last month in the Coral Challenge handicap. Despite the very long lay-off he was backed heavily late into third favourite and duly rewarded the faith displayed by his backers to win, with Holloway Boy and Perotto back in second and third respectively. The extra furlong today should aid further improvement and he can get the better of the high class My Prospero.