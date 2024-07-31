Glossy Thai Series ‘Master of the House’ Takes Netflix Global Chart Lead as It Portrays ‘Privilege’ and ‘Oppression’

In a first for a Thai-produced show, murder-mystery series “Master of the House” has taken the top spot in Netflix’s weekly Global Non-English series chart.

The streamer said that, in its second week of availability, the seven-part series ranked first on its Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for the week of July 22-28. Additionally, it appeared in the top ten charts of 63 countries and territories.



The show centers around a hugely wealthy diamond merchant who, in high style, uses the occasion of a birthday banquet to shock his family with the news that he has married one of his maids and that the woman will inherit his vast fortune. His subsequent death in a fall from a balcony inevitably sets off a round of infighting between his new wife and his disappointed relatives.





Thailand is a deeply conservative society with a clearly hierarchical culture, which the filmmakers sought to replicate and amplify.



Working from a screenplay by Nut Nualpang, Weerasu Worrapot, Vatanyu Ingkavivat, Sita Likitvanichkul. Athimes Arunrojangkul, veteran director Sivaroj Kongsakul adapted and upgraded the “Lakorn” style of Thai soap operas, to achieve a show that is a glossy portrayal of greed, cruelty and relationship-wrecking pursuit of power.



To emphasize the vastness of wealth and the insignificance of those who serve in it. The production team at Kantana Motion Pictures sought a mansion that was perched on an elevated landscape and where the grandeur of the surroundings overwhelmed the human figures within it. “Even the simple act of a servant walking through the space evokes a sense of oppression. It’s like a painting where the underprivileged could never imagine themselves belonging,” said Kongsakul.



Scenes featuring interactions among the servants are bathed in natural light, while scenes between the staff and their employers are often illuminated by artificial sources, such as spotlights. This either “celebrates the servants” or “shines a light so intensely upon them that their very identities begin to dissolve,” the director said.

The cast is headed by Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Teerapong Leowrakwong, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti, Thanavate Siriwattanagu, Nusba Punnakanta and Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya. Supporting players include Tassawan Saeneewong, Narupornkamol Chaisang and Thitinan Rattanathitinan.

“Every actor meticulously crafted their character. They poured their hearts and souls into their roles. This freedom, combined with open communication and collaboration, allowed them to reach their full potential, resulting in exceptionally authentic portrayals,” said Kongsakul.



Netflix has previously enjoyed success with other Thai productions including “Hunger,” “Delete” and “Ready, Set, Love.”

