'Gloucester Day is part of what makes this city unique'

A festival to celebrate the city of Gloucester is set to return with parades, music and entertainment.

Gloucester Day is a popular annual event commemorating the lift of the Siege of Gloucester in 1643 - one of the pivotal moments of the English Civil War.

The event is being held on Saturday, with celebrations beginning at 09:45 BST at Gloucester Cross, where local organisations, community groups and charities will be hosting stalls.

City councillor Caroline Courtney said: “Gloucester Day is part of what makes this fantastic city unique."

She added: "It’s not only the retelling of our fascinating history and rich heritage but the enthusiasm of people to get out and celebrate being part of something special."

The first parade, led by the Mock Mayor of Barton, starts at 11:00, leaving from Constitution Walk and ending at Kings Square.

The event is organised by Gloucester’s town crier Alan Myatt and supported by the city council.

Mr Myatt said: “This will be my 40th year of running the Barton mayor event and my 15th year since founding the Gloucester Day event and bringing it into the modern era, so it’s something of an anniversary this year.”

Kings Square will be the main hub of activity through the day, with Indian and Filipino dancing, a Ukrainian choir, a ukulele band and a veterans' salute among the programme of events.

A comic drama about the Siege of Gloucester will also be performed for the first time.

Follow BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links