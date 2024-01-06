Gloucestershire and Wiltshire flooding: Clean up slow as waters high

Residents are still struggling with clean up operations as flood waters remain high in places like Tewkesbury

Communities are rallying together to clean up after flooding but progress is slow as water levels remain high in some areas.

Hundreds of flood warnings are still in place across the west of England after downpours forced residents into rest centres and closed roads and railways.

The Environment Agency warned waters would be slow to recede.

Pete Gough from Longford said passing vehicles were pushing water back into their homes hampering any advancement.

The Gloucestershire town has been badly hit after heavy rain battered the region.

"A lot of our problem is the big vehicles going through fast and the bow waves causing the flood waters to go into the houses," he said.

However, he said this was not his first experience of flooding.

"One time we had lots of sand here and delivered sand bags with the help of the army - they were really bad that year."

Mr Gough said passing vehicles are pushing water back into homes

Mr Gough said people were helping each other as the clean-up operation begins.

He said: "The village hall is open today I think they're giving coffees and cakes out."

Meanwhile in Tewkesbury, Ivan said he had been pushing water out of his home since Friday.

"Two or three inches it's gone down overnight," he said.

Ivan has been keeping water out of his home for the last two days

But he said he felt helpless with the situation, adding: "We've been flooded four times in this house. I can't afford to go anywhere else.

"The worst was when it came all the way up to the radiators"

Homes in Longford have been badly affected by flood water

A forecast of clear weather means residents and councils should soon be able to start work to assess the damage.

Around 21 Flood warnings are still in place for Gloucestershire, 16 for Somerset, 32 in Wiltshire and one in Bristol.

The flood water levels in Alney Island did not go down overnight

In Wiltshire, parts of Marlborough around London Road have cleared whilst a new flood warning has been issued for Upper Avon from Amesbury to Salisbury.

Flood water levels are yet to drop in Alney Island which was badly hit.

Tewkesbury Council leader Richard Stanley delivers advice leaflets to help those with flooded homes

Tewkesbury Borough Council leader Richard Stanley delivered leaflets to flooded homes with information on help available.

Story continues

The A361 across the Somerset Levels from East Lyng to Burrowbridge has been closed.

Ian Withers from the Environment Agency said flooding in the Somerset moors would go down after they open the Monks Lee Sluice near Langport.

"The next few days are going to be important days to be vigilant, because, although it stopped raining there's still a huge amount of water to deal with and to move through," he said.

"So actually, where there might be flood alerts and flood warnings is likely to change as that peak of the water in our rivers moves downwards."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk