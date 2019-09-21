GLOW Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Rejoice, '80s wrestling fans! GLOW has officially been renewed by Netflix for a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sadly, though, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will be hanging up their costumes as this will be the final season of the show, which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, alongside an ensemble cast of women. While we don't have many details on the final 10-episode run, it's safe to assume that the fourth season will address the cliffhanger at the end of season three, where it appeared that Ruth (Brie) and Debbie (Gilpin) were headed in different directions after the gang's successful run in Las Vegas.

Here's everything we know so far about GLOW season four.

The premiere date. Timing has not been announced, but typically new GLOW episodes stream in the summer.

The showrunners. Co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will be back to helm the show as it ends its run. "We have a full story to tell and whether or not we’re idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen," Flahive told THR before news of the renewal broke. "We've played it this way every season, where we’ve sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can’t do that, because it wouldn’t be fair to what we’re trying to do. We’d love to have the opportunity to give the show a satisfying ending."

The cast. No guest stars have been announced, but we're hoping for more Geena Davis, who was a standout addition in the third season—and the returning cast sounds super excited for the final season. "They have sort of screwed themselves by making the model be that there is no model — that they have to reinvent the wheel every season," Gilpin said of a fourth season. "So I hope they are hard at work reinventing the wheel. Because this is the greatest job ever, and I want to do it again and again."

Brie also shared a note about the new season to Instagram. "Excited to announce that GLOW will be back for a fourth and final season!" the actress wrote. "I wish I never had to say goodbye to these characters, but I am so grateful to get one more round with our incredible team. You better believe we’re GLOWing out with a bang! 💥💪🏼💥💪🏼💥💪🏼"

And Jackie Tohn, who plays Melrose, shared a heartwarming message to her social media about the show's impact on her life. "GLOW SEASON 4 BABY!!! 4th and final. Wow. So bittersweet," Tohn wrote. "Such a gift to be able to prepare for that time but man do I love making this show with these f*cking weirdos. And man am I gonna miss it. Thank you Glow - for letting me be my loud quirky Jewish self when, for decades, I was told I was too much or too outside the box or did I say ‘too much’ already. Oof I needed this cry. Best experience of my life. Until the next best experience of my life. Thank you."

This post will be updated as more details emerge.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

