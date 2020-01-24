GM prepares 75,000-square-foot North Carolina facility for motorsports magic







Throughout the past few decades, the Carolinas have become one two of the most important states in the country in regards to automotive production, development, and competition. The Spartanburg, South Carolina BMW plant is one of the company's most important operations, Ford recently expanded its performance driving schools to North Carolina, and Charlotte has the country's biggest NASCAR presence. In 2020, the area's credentials will get yet another boost when General Motors opens a new technical facility built for motorsports, racing, and more.

Following the opening of the 111,420-square-foot Powertrain Performance and Racing Center in Pontiac, Michigan in 2016, GM is again bolstering its space, technology and efficiency dedicated to Chevrolet and Cadillac racing programs. GM says the building, which is previewed by the rendering seen above, will be 75,000 square feet and will be located only 10 miles from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While much of the facility will be dedicated to research and development, with areas dedicated to things such as aerodynamic testing, the tech center could potentially also serve as a training hub. GM says it will keep its advanced driving simulators and vehicle simulation technology on hand.

As one of the biggest racing hubs in all of North America, Charlotte has been flooded with some of the best and brightest talent available, and GM wants to take advantage. Chevy and Cadillac hope the facility will not only make collaborative work with suppliers and partners much simpler and easier but also attract fresh employees to their teams.

As of now, GM does not have a specific ribbon-cutting date, but it is aiming to open the new facility before summer 2020's end.

Related Video: