GM recalls 460k cars for rear wheel lock-up: Affected models include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac

General Motors (GM) is recalling 461,839 diesel vehicles due to a transmission issue that can impact wheel function, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the NHTSA recall notice released Wednesday, a transmission valve prone to wearing down over time can cause the rear wheels of affected vehicles to lock up, increasing crash risk.

Twenty-four 2020 through 2022 vehicle types are subject to the recall, including certain GMC trucks and SUVs as well as multiple Chevrolet and Cadillac models.

A GM investigation shared by NHTSA found reports of potentially related rear wheel issues dating as far back as 2020, including a few accounts of minor injuries. Besides issuing the recall, GM has also stopped the delivery of the included cars.

Here's what to know about the GM recall.

Which GM cars are recalled?

2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500

2020-2022 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Transmission issues

According to the NHTSA, the current recall only impacts vehicles equipped with diesel engines. The transmission control valve in some affected cars is susceptible to wear over time, which can cause fluid to leak and lead to a drop in pressure within the valve. This can cause harsh shifting or the rear wheels to lock up. Drivers may notice the harsh shifting before any wheel problems occur.

The recall notice cited customer reports dating back to January 2020, which prompted an investigation into the issue beginning in July 2024. GM found 1,888 field reports of wheel lockups potentially related to the problem. GM also found 11 incidences potentially associated with the condition, several of which caused vehicles to veer off the road, minor property damage, and, in three cases, minor injuries.

How to get your car fixed

Dealers will install new transmission control module software free of charge. This module will monitor valve performance and detect excess wear approximately 10,000 miles before a wheel lock-up condition could occur. If detected, the transmission will shift gears to prevent lock up and a service engine light and reduced propulsion message will display.

GM will also provide a special program to cover the repair of transmissions that the software identifies as having a defective control valve.

Owners of affected cars will be notified via mail. They may also contact GM customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, GMC customer service at GMC 1-800-462-8782 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 with recall number N242454440.

Check to see if your car is recalled

Car owners looking to check the status of their vehicles can enter their information into the NHTSA recall check or check USA TODAY's recall database for car and motor vehicle recalls.

