GMA coming up

Latest Stories
- CNN
Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall, Florida braces for another hurricane, potentially a Category 3
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
- The Weather Network
Sprawling, mighty Hurricane Kirk whipping up swells to Canadian shores
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
- The Weather Network
Rare October severe storm threat builds Sunday across Ontario
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
- Bradenton Herald
More flooding ahead as forecast calls for Milton to hit Florida as a Cat 3 hurricane
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
- Business Insider
Owning a home in Florida is a huge gamble. Some people are starting to question whether it's worth it.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Sunday, Oct 6: National Hurricane Center’s update on Tropical Storm Milton
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
- CNN
Scientists grow mystery tree from 1,000-year-old seed
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
- ABC News
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit Florida as hurricane
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
- Futurism
Scientists Gene Hack Bacteria That Breaks Down Plastic Waste
Bottom Feeders We may have a way of literally eating away at our planet's pollution crisis. As part of a new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, researchers have shed additional light on a possibly game-changing bacteria that grows on common polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics, confirming that it can break down and […]
- CBC
Parts of Municipality of Colchester to hold plebiscite on managed deer cull
Voters in some Municipality of Colchester areas will be asked if they support a managed deer hunt.The plebiscite will be part of the upcoming municipal election for voters in six Colchester council districts adjacent to the Town of Truro and Millbrook First Nation, where a similar hunt has happened since 2022. Deer population increases are disrupting local ecosystems, destroying property and contributing to car crashes, according to the municipality. Both candidates for mayor are in favour of a
- The Canadian Press
Homeowners hit by Hurricane Helene face the grim task of rebuilding without flood insurance
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
- The Weather Network
Soaking rain hits B.C.'s South Coast, significant alpine snow this weekend
October continues to bring a wet pattern across British Columbia, with the risk of accumulating snow through the weekend, as well
- Rolling Stone
MTG Implies Dems Created Hurricane Helene: ‘They Can Control the Weather’
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
- Raleigh News and Observer
Areas hardest hit by Helene flooding in NC are the least likely to have flood insurance
Less than 1% of households in the state’s hardest-hit inland counties are protected by the National Flood Insurance Program. What to know.
- Yahoo News
Tropical Storm Milton forms in the Gulf of Mexico, expected to make landfall in Florida this week
The storm is forecast to make landfall mid-next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- CNN
‘Here we go again’: Milton expected to become a major hurricane as Floridians are still reeling from Helene
Communities in Florida are preparing to get hit head-on by a potential Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the state – killing 20 people, leaving thousands without power and paving a trail of wreckage.
- The Canadian Press
After the deluge, the lies: Misinformation and hoaxes about Helene cloud the recovery
WASHINGTON (AP) — The facts emerging from Hurricane Helene's destruction are heartrending: Businesses and homes destroyed, whole communities nearly wiped out, hundreds of lives lost, hundreds of people missing.
- WFTS-Tampa
Ring camera footage of Hurricane Helene
Ring camera footage shows storm surge from Hurricane Helene rushing into a home.
- CBC
Cool, crisp days of autumn delayed as October temperatures expected to be above normal for Waterloo region
September was warm and dry here in Waterloo region and weather experts say the next few weeks will likely bring similar conditions.Frank Seglenieks is a water resources engineer and the co-ordinator of the E.D. Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo. He says a two-week "really hot streak" during September saw temperatures at 5 C above what the normals are for this year. Overall, the month was about 1.5 C warmer than the average.While it was warm, Seglenieks noted there wer
- People
Videos Show Mules Bringing Much-Needed Supplies to Areas Impacted by Hurricane Helene
The Mountain Mule Packer Ranch and the Cajun Navy 2016 have been working together to assist those in hard-to-reach areas using mules to transport the supplies