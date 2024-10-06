GMA coming up

CBC

September was warm and dry here in Waterloo region and weather experts say the next few weeks will likely bring similar conditions.Frank Seglenieks is a water resources engineer and the co-ordinator of the E.D. Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo. He says a two-week "really hot streak" during September saw temperatures at 5 C above what the normals are for this year. Overall, the month was about 1.5 C warmer than the average.While it was warm, Seglenieks noted there wer