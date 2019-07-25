'GMA' Fans Are Blasting Michael Strahan With Questions on Instagram About His Absence

From Good Housekeeping

Good Morning America and Strahan and Sara star Michael Strahan has been off GMA for a bit, and it's prompting fans to ask where he is.

On Michael's Instagram, his followers are now blasting him with questions regarding his whereabouts.

Besides GMA, Michael hosts The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox NFL Sunday. He will now also co-executive produce with Courtney Cox on an upcoming Spectrum Original scripted show.

Good Morning America and Strahan and Sara fans have definitely taken notice of cast member Michael Strahan not being on both ABC shows lately. And so, in an attempt to get answers, many have now resorted to asking Michael about his whereabouts on his Instagram page.

In a photo posted earlier this week that Michael captioned "Dreams don't work unless you do!" several fans took the opportunity to ask the former NFL player about his absence.

"When are you coming back GMA? Miss you not there along Robin, George, and Amy!!" one fan wrote. "Michael where are you? No GMA and not on your namesake show Strahan and Sara. You are missed." another asked.

Thankfully, Michael gave an update on Thursday's Strahan and Sara while welcoming back his co-host Sara Haines, who was out for a month after giving birth to her third son, Caleb Joseph, on June 26.

"I promise on Monday I will be there to give you a hug in person," Michael said in a video message played during the third-hour program. "I just wanted to welcome you back and I promise I'll be shaved and [have my] hair cut. See you on Monday."

So there you have it, Michael will be returning to the GMA show on Monday, July 29. It's not clear if this means Michael will be on the earlier hours of GMA as well, but we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out.

As for those wondering where Michael has been and what's he's been up to, our best guess is that he may have taken some time to focus on his other projects. That, or perhaps he went on a much-deserved summer vacation. After all, Michael is a very, very busy guy.

Besides his gigs at GMA, Fox NFL Sunday, and $100,000 Pyramid, Michael will now be adding executive producer to his résumé for an upcoming Spectrum Original scripted show. He will be working alongside Courteney Cox, who will co-executive produce and play Brittany Wagner, a community college academic advisor who helps athletes go pro.

Regardless of what he's been up to, we're just glad to hear he's coming back next week!



