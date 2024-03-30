Late goal gives Wave 1-0 win over the Reign, Red Stars play to 1-1 draw with the Pride

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Emily van Egmond scored deep into stoppage time to give the San Diego Wave a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Reign on Friday night.

Alex Morgan appeared to score earlier in stoppage time but it was waived off before van Egmond broke through in the 98th minute. It was the Wave's first win over the Reign.

Savannah McCaskill blasted a misplayed clearance from Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey that hit the inside of the post and caromed across the face of the net in the 40th minute. McCaskill fell to the field in frustration.

The game at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium was a rematch of the semifinals of last season's NWSL playoffs, which the Reign won 1-0 on Veronica Latsko's goal.

The Wave dropped their only previous match of the regular season so far, a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current last weekend. The Reign are 1-2-0 this season.

The Wave went into the game 0-7-2 across all competitions against the Reign.

RED STARS 1, PRIDE 1

Mallory Swanson scored her first goal of the season in the 65th minute to pull the Chicago Red Stars into a 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride on Friday.

The Red Stars (2-0-1) remain undefeated and sit atop the standings after three games. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher finished with three saves.

It was the third straight draw to start the season for the Pride, who got an own goal from Chicago in the 21st minute for the early lead at home. Adriana finished with two shots on goal.

It was Swanson's 23rd goal for the Red Stars, moving her into third on the team's career list.

Both Swanson and Naeher are set to join the national team next week for the SheBelieves Cup. The United States opens the event with a match against Japan in Atlanta on April 6.

The Wave's Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw, Abby Dahlkemper and Naomi Girma are also on the U.S. roster.

The Associated Press