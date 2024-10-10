Goal line stand empowers OU in 2023

Latest Stories
Sooners QB Hawkins first true freshman to start for OU in Red River Rivalry
- Storyful
Wind and Rain Lash Bradenton as Milton Makes Landfall in Nearby Sarasota
Hurricane Milton battered Bradenton, Florida, as it made landfall in nearby Sarasota on the night of October 9.Footage shared by the Bradenton Police Department shows heavy rain and wind lashing the Police Department building as the storm hit.Hurricane Milton made landfall as a category three storm, with sustained winds of 78 mph and wind gusts of 97 mph. Credit: Bradenton Police Department via Storyful
- BuzzFeed
This Picture Of Someone's Strapped Down House In Florida Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons
We 100% need a post-storm update about this house.
- Kansas City Star
Why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shook his head when talking about Travis Kelce’s lateral
Patrick Mahomes said speaking to his 35-year-old teammate was like home life with a 3-year-old: “It’s like I’m talking to Sterling.”
- The Canadian Press
Nazem Kadri book recounts Mike Babcock's behaviour coaching Toronto Maple Leafs
CALGARY — Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri's book "Dreamer: My Life On The Edge" delves into coach Mike Babcock's handling of players.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL investigating Steelers WR George Pickens over explicit eye black worn in loss to Cowboys
The NFL prohibits players from wearing “personal messages” that haven’t been pre-approved.
- INSIDER
I was a 'cart girl' on a golf course for 2 years. These are the 3 biggest mistakes I saw customers make.
I was a "cart girl" selling food and beverages to golfers while they played. The job had perks, but some common customer mistakes made it worse.
- CNN
Neuroscientist wants the NFL to investigate Josh Allen’s apparent head injury, despite the QB passing a concussion check
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football RB Report: Is Bigsby Tank-ing over the Jags' backfield?
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram dissects the latest shifts in the running back landscape ahead of Week 6, including the recent takeover of Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville.
- USA TODAY Sports
Opinion: Aaron Rodgers has made it hard to believe anything he says
Aaron Rodgers pushed back against the notion he was involved with the Jets' decision to fire Robert Saleh. But how can fans take him at his word?
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Makes Big Statement On Waived Defender
Stan Bowman wants to see more from one of the newest Edmonton Oilers defensemen.
- BANG Showbiz
Tom Brady close to sealing deal for Las Vegas Raiders
Former NFL star Tom Brady is reportedly close to sealing a deal to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders with sources suggesting his proposal for a 10 per cent stake in the team is "on its way to approval".
- BANG Showbiz
Jake Paul makes $5m offer to Mike Tyson ahead of fight
Jake Paul has offered to pay $5 million to Mike Tyson if the veteran boxer makes it through the fourth round of their bout next month - insisting Tyson will have to get a tattoo of his name if he's knocked out before the midway point.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: 16 players to start or sit in Week 6
With Week 5 behind us, here are 16 players to consider starting or sitting in your upcoming matchup.
- The Canadian Press
Jets owner says firing of Saleh will bring 'new energy' to one of franchise's 'most talented teams'
Woody Johnson sensed his struggling New York Jets needed a change — and now.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
What did Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons say about CeeDee Lamb’s sideline demeanor?
The Dallas Cowboys All-Pro was on his show, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” with teammate Trevon Diggs. The pair discussed CeeDee Lamb’s antics in the Steelers game.
- The Canadian Press
Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6
They may not all look secure at first glance, but these players are virtual locks in fantasy football going into Week 6. Also added are some big-name players who you should fade if you have the leeway to do so.
- USA TODAY Sports
When will Christian McCaffrey play? Latest injury updates on 49ers RB
Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 season debut is still on hold. When will the 49ers star running back return to action? Here's the latest.
- The Daily Beast
NFL Coach Bill Belichick Is a Sinister Con Man in ‘American Sports Story’
Norbert Leo Butz’s sinister version of New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick first appeared in American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez as a king surrounded by a loyal court. He’s introduced in the FX series on NFL draft day in 2010, where Belichick’s obsession, knowledge, passion, builds to a mid-round draft pick. Stakes are lower—and risks more acceptable—than the expensive players in the early rounds.Belichick’s assistants resist when Belichick mentions drafting Hernandez in the fourt
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Coach Rips Into Team After Brutal Loss
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear that he was not happy with the team's play against the Florida Panthers.