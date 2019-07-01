Goalball Is the Super Intense Paralympic Sport You've Probably Never Heard Of

Eliana Mason is a longtime sports lover. But playing them as a kid wasn’t always easy—or fun. Take her stint with soccer, for instance.

“By the time I’d see where the ball was, it was kicked to the other side of the field,” Mason, now 23, tells SELF. “I remember just being so frustrated.”

The Beaverton, Oregon native was born with congenital glaucoma and cataracts and had multiple eye surgeries as an infant. Today, she has no vision at all in her left eye, and in her right eye, can only see directly in front of her (no peripheral vision). Hence the intense frustration with soccer.

While Mason was at a summer sports camp with Washington School for the Blind at age 14, she discovered a sport where being blind was not a hinderance, but an intentional component of the game: goalball. She “absolutely fell in love with it,” she says, and went on to be a Paralympic medalist in goalball (!!) just six years later.

If you’re thinking—Hold up, what is goalball?—you’re not alone. The sport is part of the Paralympics, as mentioned, and “the most popular team sport for the blind and visually impaired” (per United States Association for Blind Athletes website), but it’s still relatively unknown by the general public.

Mason hopes to help change that. This week, she and goalball athletes from around the world will gather in Fort Wayne, Indiana for the International Blind Sports Federation’s 2019 Goalball Paralympic Qualifying Competition, taking place July 2 to July 9. The tournament represents the first-ever time that the competition has been held in the U.S., says Mason, and she and the rest of the U.S. women’s squad have been training hard—really hard—for their shot at earning a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In the lead up to the high-stakes competition, we chatted with Mason and the head coach of U.S. Women’s Goalball to learn more about this little-known sport, how Mason became one of the top competitors in the world, what it takes to train and compete at an elite level, and more.

Goalball, explained

Goalball was created in 1946 as a rehabilitative activity for veterans who lost their vision in World War II, and made its Paralympic debut at the 1976 Games, the official Paralympics website explains. The sport is played only by athletes who are visually impaired, and during competition, all athletes wear blackout masks so that everyone is completely blind, per the site.

According to Mason, the sport is a little hard to explain if you've never experienced it, but this video published on the Paralympics Games YouTube page might help. As described in the video, the sport is played on a 9-by-18-meter court with a goal on each end measuring 9 meters wide and 1.3 meters high (just to be clear, that’s a really large goal). The court is tactile, meaning there are strings placed along the boundaries so that athletes can orient themselves.

Two teams of three players each take to the court with a singular goal: to roll the ball into the opponents’ goal as many times as possible during the 24-minute match, which is broken into two 12-minute halves. The ball, which weighs about 3 pounds, says Mason, contains two bells inside that help players identify where, exactly, it is on the court. During competition, the crowd is asked to be completely quiet so that athletes can hear the ball. Because the goals are so large, athletes often have to dive onto the ground to block it from entering their team’s goal. Combine that with the fact that elite players can throw the ball upwards of 40 miles per hour, and the game is nothing short of intense with a capital I.

“Goalball is a wonderfully unique sport,” Jake Czechowski, head coach of U.S. Women's Goalball, tells SELF. Czechowski also leads the U.S. Women’s Goalball Resident Program in Fort Wayne, and his wife, Lisa Czechowski, is a member of the U.S. Women’s Goalball Team and five-time Paralympian, per TeamUSA.org. “It’s not a derivative of any one sport,” he adds, but rather a hybrid of multiple sports.

There’s the underhand throw that athletes use to launch the ball into the net, which is similar to a pitch in softball or bowling, says Czechowski. Then, there are the defensive team components, which are similar to football or even volleyball, he adds. And then there are the individual skills—like reaction time, strength, power, speed, flexibility, spatial awareness, mental fortitude, and more.

