The goat who ran a marathon, and other animals we fell in love with this year

Heidi Taylor says she’s been blown away by the attention Joshua the goat is getting since he ran in the half-marathon. (Taylor's Pumpkin Patch/Facebook - image credit)

Heidi Taylor says she’s been blown away by the attention Joshua the goat is getting since he ran in the half-marathon.

Joshua the Goat captivated readers around the world after he joined runners at the T'Railway Trek half marathon in September — and won a medal. (Taylor's Pumpkin Patch/Facebook)

News stories tend to focus on people. The celebrations, the struggles or the calls for action.

But we often do stories with our furry friends and other animals, too. They can often be some of our favourite stories that resonate with journalists and readers alike.

This year was no exception. As this year comes to a close, here are a few of our favourites.

Joshua goes for gold

When Conception Bay South hosted its first T'Railway Trek half marathon in September, few could have imagined Joshua the goat would be the talk of the town — and go viral online.

Joshua ran the last two kilometres of the race after jumping a fence and trying to blend in with the athletes. He was so adored that he became a pace setter for many runners — who sped up and slowed down to keep up with him as the goat inched toward the end of the race.

When he reached the finish line, he was awarded a medal.

"To have Joshua join in and become kind of a mascot-star of the event is something we didn't expect," Mayor Darrin Bent said at the time.

Joshua's successes garnered international headlines, and Bent hopes the goat can join next year's marathon as a greeter at the finish line.

24 years of Russell

When Heather Kennedy of St. John's decided to foster an aging cat, she made it her mission to give him a great final year of his life. Eleven years later, Russell the cat is still alive and thriving. He celebrated his 24th birthday in September.

Kennedy told CBC News that Russell is a very special kitty who has overcome a lot of adversity, including a health scare on his birthday. Despite all odds, and after some medication, Russell bounced back.

Russell is a cat that refuses to give up, even after health problems on his 24th birthday.

Russell is a cat that refuses to give up, even after health problems on his 24th birthday. (Heather Kennedy/Facebook)

Kennedy says Russell still loves to cuddle and soak in the sun after all these years — and still finds time to dive into the garbage can in her kitchen.

"I guess that's just his old roots," she said.

Great greeters

Everybody loves an office pet, right?

If you go to the Old Perlican Public Library, there's a good chance you'll meet Oreo — the three-year-old cat who brings smiles and love to patrons.

Originally brought in by a library employee, Oreo's title is "Town Mouser."

The library staff takes care of Oreo together and library visitors bring her treats, toys and paper bags to play in — her favourite pastime.

Oreo the cat watches over the Old Perlican Public Library, while Maggie the Newfoundland Dog welcomes visitors to Corner Brook at the Newfoundland Emporium.

Oreo the cat watches over the Old Perlican Public Library, while Maggie the Newfoundland dog welcomes visitors to Corner Brook at the Newfoundland Emporium. (Erin Blundon, Newfoundland Emporium/Facebook)

And in Corner Brook, Maggie the Newfoundland dog welcomes tourists from around the world to the Newfoundland Emporium.

"She comes in, she greets people. She, you know, licks babies and eats treats and sleeps a lot. And everybody loves her," Leanne Maxwell told CBC News.

Maggie, who turned seven earlier this year, is a must visit for some tourists. Maxwell says they get part of the Newfoundland experience they're looking for just by seeing her.

Stunning saves

While some animal stories are lovely spotlight pieces, others are heroic in highlighting dangerous ordeals.

An August play date, near the Trail of the Eagle in Salmon Cove, turned into a rescue mission, after Joey the golden doodle went through a section of broken fencing and fell approximately 60 to 70 feet.

Miraculously, Joey survived the fall and was largely uninjured.

Rescue crews theorized the dog likely hit the water first and then was able to swim to safety before being rescued.

Joey the Golden Doodle was rescued on Wednesday after he fell an estimated 70 feet off a cliff near Salmon Cove.

Joey the golden doodle was rescued after he fell an estimated 70 feet off a cliff near Salmon Cove. (Victoria Volunteer Fire Department)

And who said everything had to be about cats and dogs?

Uno the Puffin made headlines in October when it was injured in Mobile. The puffin suffered an orbital injury that resulted in major swelling that almost caused Uno to lose its eye.

But thanks to the help of volunteers and the people at the Montreal Biodome, the puffin now has a prosperous life ahead in a new home.

The Montreal Biodome has taken in puffins from Newfoundland and Labrador before. The dome houses five unique ecosystems, including one that simulates the Labrador Coast for Atlantic seabirds.

The Biodome was excited to take in Uno, who made the trip from St. John's to Montreal by plane.

Uno the Puffin was taken into Rock Wildlife Rescue after suffering a traumatic eye injury. Now healed but unable to enter the wild because of the loss of sight in its right eye, Uno was released into the Montreal Biodome this week.

Uno the puffin was taken in by Rock Wildlife Rescue after suffering a traumatic eye injury. Now healed, but unable to enter the wild because of the loss of sight in its right eye, Uno found a new home at the Montreal Biodome. (Charles Contant/CBC)

