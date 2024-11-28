Gobble Gobble Detroit feeds those in need

The Daily Beast

Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass