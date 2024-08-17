'Is God real?': Skiatook Public School research assignment causing controversy
'Is God real?': Skiatook Public School research assignment causing controversy
'Is God real?': Skiatook Public School research assignment causing controversy
It's also kind of wild how Diet Mountain Dew has emerged as such a main character in 2024.
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a four-day official tour of Colombia, but who is looking after their young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home in California?
The floor length Dior gown features a daring thigh-high slit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived for their tour of Colombia and Meghan's accessories are mesmerising - see photos
The model and muse just made a stylistic statement for the humble graphic tee. See photos
Since it's A-level results day, HELLO! has decided to take a look through all the qualifications members of the British royal family have received over the years, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more
"Gen Z-ers, oh bless their hearts. I wouldn't trade places with them for anything in the world. I truly wouldn't."
"When we told my mom, she went white and called the cops."
Meghan and Prince Harry's first day in Colombia included an outfit change before they took in a cultural performance
Berry also touched on the resurgence in popularity of her 2004 superhero flick, joking, "I'm so brat now"
"Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy," Tim Walz said on Twitter.
Dynasty star Joan Collins was bronzed and glowing on Wednesday as she posed on a yacht in a bold swimsuit and chic mini shorts. See glamorous video here...
We've already curated lists of our favorite fashion photographers and the coolest stylists, so now...
The former Prince of Wales wrote of "bewilderment and confusion that accompanies the removal of someone so young from the world" in the letter, dated Dec. 8, 1997
The Katy Perry promotion machine rolls on. The singer will receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her biggest hits at the 2024 VMAs on Wednesday, September 11 at 8PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena. Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy …
Reporter Kjersti Flaa called the exchange "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced"
"I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show."
Princess Eugenie is enjoying the summer holidays with her two children, August and Ernest Brooksbank and the royal melted hearts as she headed to the beach with her brood
Kate Middleton's preventative chemotherapy will reportedly continue "beyond" the Summer, and her recovery will be "many months to come."