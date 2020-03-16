Gobert posts video regretting not taking coronavirus more seriously

VIDEO SHOWS: RUDY GOBERT SAYING HE WISHED HE HAD TAKEN THE CORONAVIRUS THREAT MORE SERIOUSLY

"Hey, what's up, everyone? It's Rudy Gobert. I just want to give you guys a little update. I'm going to start by saying 'thank you' to all the people that have been supportive and for all the positive energy, it really means a lot. For myself, I've been feeling a little better every single day, thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around me.

"As you may already know, I just wanted to make sure you know to remind you guys to keep washing your hands, frequently, with soap and water. Try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes, and of course try to avoid making unnecessary contact with people. It's all about protecting yourself and the people around you. I wish I would have took this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else is going to do so because we can do it together.

"Take care and stay safe."

STORY: Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, whose coronavirus diagnosis last Wednesday (March 11) was the first domino that effectively shut down American sports, regrets not having taken the threat more seriously, he said in a social media post on Sunday (March 15).

"I've been feeling a little better every single day," the 27-year-old Frenchman said on the National Basketball Association (NBA) twitter feed.

Gobert was diagnosed with the virus two days after playfully touching reporters' microphones and recorders at the end of a news conference.

"I wish I would have took this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so," he said on Sunday.

News of Gobert's diagnosis minutes before the scheduled tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder led to the surreal scene of a member of the Thunder's medical staff running onto the court to tell the referees, while the players were warming up.

The officials then consulted both coaches in a huddle for several minutes before sending the players back to the locker room, the game cancelled.

Gobert was not at the stadium.

The NBA that night suspended the entire league, and within 36 hours nearly every major American sport had followed suit, including the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, the PGA and LPGA Tours and NCAA college basketball.

A second Utah player, Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday (March 12).

(Production: Mike Brock)