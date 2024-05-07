'Through God's mercy': Bartlesville reports only minor injuries after tornado

CBC

Brian Lush is seen here with his daughter, Chloe White. Ontario police said Monday that his body had been found. (Submitted by Chloe White)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a news release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland.His truck, the keys and his belongings