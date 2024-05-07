'Through God's mercy': Bartlesville reports only minor injuries after tornado
'Through God's mercy': Bartlesville reports only minor injuries after tornado
'Through God's mercy': Bartlesville reports only minor injuries after tornado
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Brian Lush is seen here with his daughter, Chloe White. Ontario police said Monday that his body had been found. (Submitted by Chloe White)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a news release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland.His truck, the keys and his belongings
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
UUP leader Doug Beattie says the attack had "all the hallmarks" of being carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
Holly LeGresley admitted an offence under the Obscene Publications Act and encouraging the commission of unnecessary suffering.
“Should have been off limits.”
A three-hour standoff with the man, involving three other children trapped inside, ensued, police said.
“I was super excited when I found it... I immediately recognized what it was, and we celebrated our find!”
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m
The Miami gang member chased the victim for four blocks.
A security guard was shot and seriously injured outside Canadian rap star Drake's mega-mansion in Toronto early Tuesday, police say.The entrance to the sprawling property on Park Lane Circle in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off by officers and there was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning.The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. ET, Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk told media at the scene.Krawczyk couldn't say whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Gr