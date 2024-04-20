Godspeed: Welsh church to offer 15 minute ‘micro services’

Steven Morris
·3 min read
<span>The Rev John Gillibrand: ‘We’ll also be providing a cup of tea if anyone wants to stay on.’</span><span>Photograph: The Church in Wales</span>
The Rev John Gillibrand: ‘We’ll also be providing a cup of tea if anyone wants to stay on.’Photograph: The Church in Wales

The prospect of sitting on a hard pew enduring a drawn-out service with, perhaps, a meandering sermon at its heart, puts off many would-be church-goers.

But a Welsh church is determined to draw in worshippers who feel they don’t have the time or endurance by staging punchy “micro services”.

The first “15 Minute Church” service will take place at St David’s church in Penllergaer, Swansea, on Monday afternoon.

The Rev John Gillibrand, the vicar of Pontarddulais with Penllergaer, said the aim was to make church more accessible.

“We’re very mindful of work pressures on family and working life in contemporary society,” he said. “So the idea is to provide people with an opportunity to have a full engagement with the church, but within 15 minutes.”

Gillibrand said the time – 4.45pm – was designed partly with commuters in mind as the church is close to the M4 so might attract passing traffic.

The service will be bang on 15 minutes – not a minute more or less. Gillibrand said: “The first five minutes will be a bit of introduction and a text, a Bible reading. Then the second part, the middle part, will be talking about ways of praying and some stuff about how to find peace in the middle of a busy world.

“And then five minutes of actually doing it, doing some prayer. And then at the end, it’ll be possible for people to get on their way without any embarrassment. But we’ll also be providing a cup of tea if anyone wants to stay on afterwards – as we say in Wales, a paned.”

Gillibrand said there was enthusiasm for the idea. “I’m a priest with 36 years service. So, I know how change-resistant church congregations can be, but when I introduced the concept to the church committee there was very enthusiastic support, positive feedback and a willingness to experiment.

“There’s also awareness in the wider community as well. I was talking to a parishioner who said that his neighbours who haven’t got particular church connections have been asking him about it. So there’s positive feedback both from within the church and outside.”

Gillibrand has been in “wonderful” services that went on for hours. “I like any length of service as long as the presence of God is the thing.

“Obviously, I don’t think this is the only way of accessing the church and we’ll still be carrying on with our longer services. And although we’ve gone for 4.45 time slots on Monday, if any group or individual contacts me asking for different time slots, I’d very much be able to gear it around people’s needs.”

The church holds about 80 people. Gillibrand said he did not know how full it might be. “The important thing is to get it started and then see how things develop. I’m looking forward to welcoming anyone who wants to come.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Former HGTV star slapped with $10 million fine and jail time for real estate fraud

    An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”

  • Man jailed for six and a half years for ‘brazen’ rape of 15-year-old girl in sea

    Judge Susan Evans KC said the ‘frightening’ attack ‘undermined public confidence’ in the safety of busy beaches.

  • Sheep Suspected in the Double Killing of Husband and Wife

    Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never

  • Man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump is standing trial

    A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.

  • Dismissed Juror: Trump ‘Looked Less Orange’ Than I Expected

    MSNBCWith the jury selection process underway in Donald Trump’s trial of the century, some members of the culled pool were struck by the experience of encountering the former president in the flesh for the first time.And one juror, asked about her first impression of the Don, was surprised by his complexion more than anything else. According to her, Trump’s typical Tropicana glow was more toned down than she expected.“He looked less orange, definitely,” the woman, identified by her first name Ka

  • Boy Vanished in 2020 After Taking Puppy for Walk. His Remains Were Just Found in an Attic 5 Miles Away

    Jaylen Griffin would've turned 16 years old next week, police said

  • Husband shoots wife, then chases ambulance taking her to a hospital, Florida cops say

    They were visiting Florida from another state, police say.

  • 'Cowardly judge:' Dismissed Trump hush money trial juror number 4 shares his story: Exclusive

    Herson Cabreras said he was taken aback when prosecutors moved to oust him from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial.

  • Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Ambulances rushed to the scene where a man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial was taking place on Friday, April 19, according to local reports.Video from Liam Quigley shows several firetrucks and members of the New York Police Department near Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, where the person appeared to have self-immolated. Bystanders said they saw the person pour liquid over his head before setting himself on fire, CBS News reported, citing witnesses.The NYPD told Storyful that a male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the incident.This is a developing story. Credit: Liam Quigley via Storyful

  • Trump Bellyaches About ‘Sitting in a Courthouse’ All Day

    Michael M. Santiago/GettyDonald Trump kicked off Day 4 of his criminal hush-money trial in a familiar fashion: with the airing of grievances.“They’ve taken away my constitutional rights to speak and that includes speaking to you,” the former president told reporters as he arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. He insisted Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order—which bars him from taking shots at prosecutors, jurors, court staff, and their families—“has to come off.”“People are allowed to speak a

  • Officer says B.C. hostage was lying on top of captor before police gunfire erupted

    BURNABY, B.C. — The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand. Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her too. "This is what I was thinking … can I get

  • 64-year-old man, 58-year-old woman charged with trafficking in B.C.'s West Kootenay

    Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c

  • What the jury didn't hear at the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto officer

    TORONTO — Jurors have begun their deliberations in the trial of Umar Zameer, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Toronto police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The officer, who was in plain clothes, died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Prosecutors said Zameer made deliberate choices to drive dangerously while there were people nearby, killing the officer. But the defence argued Zameer did not intend

  • She Was Set to Be Executed in Daughter's Death. Now Prosecutors and Judge Say It Was Accident, Not Murder

    Melissa Elizabeth Lucio has been on death row since 2008 after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter

  • Eyewitnesses describe scene of self-immolation outside Trump trial courthouse

    After watching a man set himself on fire in the plaza outside the courthouse where former U.S. president Donald Trump's hush-money trial is taking place, an eyewitness told reporters what she noticed about the individual in the moments before he ignited the flames.

  • Sask. man who didn't want his daughter to get COVID-19 shots found guilty of abduction

    The trial of a Carievale, Sask., man charged with abducting his daughter ended Friday with a jury finding him guilty.Court heard Michael Gordon Jackson failed to return his seven-year-old daughter to the care of her mother, who had primary custody, after a long-weekend visit in November 2021.Jackson, who represented himself at the trial in Regina Court of King's Bench, had told the jury his only intention was to prevent his daughter from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson said he believed the

  • Hostage was lying on captor before police opened fire: officer

    The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand.Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her, too."This is what I was thinking. Can I get to him before he c

  • Customer pulls gun on Burger King worker who refused drugs as payment, CO officials say

    A jury found the man guilty of eight counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said.

  • Man Who Drowned Ex-Girlfriend in Toilet in Fit of Jealous Rage Gets Life in Prison

    Robert Holton was convicted of murdering Kayla Gloster, 22, when he learned she had been spending time with another man, say prosecutors

  • Primary school teacher admits manslaughter of partner found buried in garden

    Fiona Beal, 50, admits she killed 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham but denies murder.