‘Godzilla Minus One’ Writer-Director Takashi Yamazaki Returns for New Godzilla Movie

A new “Godzilla” movie is in development with “Godzilla Minus One” writer/director/visual effects supervisor Takashi Yamazaki set to return, Toho announced on Friday.

“Godzilla Minus One,” released at the end of last year, was a surprise box office smash. The movie, made for less than $10 million, was set before the events of the original 1954 “Godzilla” movie (hence the “minus one”) and wound up making $116 million worldwide. It is the highest grossing Japanese film in United States box office history and the third most successful foreign language film in the United States (after “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Life is Beautiful”).

The movie also won the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year’s awards, beating behemoths like “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “Napoleon.”

“Godzilla Minus One” is back in theaters this weekend, both the regular version and the “Minus Color” black-and-white version, in more than 1,000 theaters.

On Nov. 3, Godzilla Day, the franchise turns 70. And the character is really having a moment – between the Japanese “Godzilla Minus One” and the American “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which came out this spring and grossed $571 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing “Godzilla” movie ever.

