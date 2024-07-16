Godzilla-sized sushi? 11-inch Oreo pancakes? Where to try these giant California eats

Have a big appetite? California restaurants serve up some of the biggest dishes in the country, according to Yelp.

The user review website recently rounded up 10 Outrageous Oversized Eats for 2024, featuring giant foods from across the United States.

The list includes three restaurants in the Golden State.

“Our list of Outrageous Oversized Eats is your road map to feats of culinary engineering — and flavors as big as the dishes themselves,” said Yelp, which compiled the list by looking at “places that had uniquely large offerings and received top ratings from Yelp users.”

These California spots have the biggest foods:

Bay Area restaurant serves ice cream sundae in a kitchen sink

In the Bay Area, San Francisco Creamery in Walnut Creek made Yelp’s list of massive food finds with its signature dessert: The Kitchen Sink ice cream sundae.

Served on a replica of a sink, the “iceberg-sized frozen treat” features eight “softball-sized” scoops of house-made ice cream topped with three sliced bananas and eight servings of toppings, Yelp said.

The entire confection is then “crowned with clouds of whipped cream, toasted almonds, and maraschino cherries,” according to the site.

You can choose from more than 35 ice cream flavors and a variety of toppings, such as homemade hot fudge, sprinkles and nuts.

The Kitchen Sink sundae serves up to six people, or you can try to eat the entire dessert yourself. If you finish within 30 minutes or less, you’ll win a free sundae every day for a year.

Yelp user Tiffany Y. of Emeryville said her friend attempted the Kitchen Sink challenge and it “was one of the most entertaining things to watch.”

San Diego eatery has a ‘Godzilla-sized’ sushi roll

Diners with a “Godzilla-sized sushi appetite” should head to Deli Sushi & Desserts in San Diego, Yelp said.

There, you can get the Monster Roll, a 6-pound sushi roll stuffed with salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese and crispy shrimp chips. It’s topped with masago, eel sauce and garlic jalapeno sauce.

If you can eat the entire roll in 15 minutes, you’ll get your meal for free and a photo on the Wall of Fame. If you fail, you’ll be put on the Wall of Shame.

“Yeah, we are on the Walk of Shame from the Monster Roll,” Yelp user Mai W. of San Diego acknowledged. “But do I care? Nope, because that roll was DELICIOUS AF!”

What’s on the menu at Los Angeles breakfast spot? 11-inch Oreo pancakes

For folks seeking big, fluffy flapjacks, Yelp recommends The Griddle Cafe in Los Angeles.

The breakfast spot serves up Black Magic pancakes, a huge stack of three 11-inch Oreo pancakes topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and Oreo cookie crumbles.

“The Black Magic pancake was to die for,” Edmond, Oklahoma, resident Ashleigh K. wrote on Yelp. “It was more of a dessert than a breakfast/brunch pancake.”

Where else can you find Yelp’s Outrageous, Oversized Eats?

Here are other restaurants across the United States with big, flavorful food, according to Yelp:

Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas : You can get a Texas-sized donut measuring 13 by 9 inches.

Beth’s Cafe in Seattle: The Triple Bypass omelet is made with 12 eggs, a pound of cheese and one and a half pounds of meat.





Mama’s on the Hill in St. Louis: You can get a “Colosseum-sized” plate of pasta made with four pounds of spaghetti marinara and a 3-pound meatball.

Sarge’s Delicatessen & Diner in New York City: Try the Monster sandwich, a towering stack of pastrami, corned beef, roast beef, roast turkey and salami served on seeded rye bread.

Benny Pennello’s in Charlotte, North Carolina: Devour a 28-inch pizza by yourself in 28 minutes and you’ll win cash and a T-shirt.

Big Jud’s in Boise: The 2-pound Man Vs. Food burger has 10 pieces of bacon, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and blue cheese crumbles.

Rincón Taqueria in Norwalk, Connecticut: Try the “football”-sized burrito stuffed with meat, yellow rice, black beans, pico de gallo and more.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.