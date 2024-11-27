From ‘gofer’ to top team: Trump considering former foe for CIA role

Cliff Sims sued Donald Trump when he tried to enforce a non-disclosure agreement - MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing a former staffer he once described as a “boring gofer” to a top intelligence role.

Cliff Sims, who previously worked as White House director of message strategy, is one of two candidates tipped to become deputy CIA director, alongside Kash Patel, who held defence and intelligence roles in Mr Trump’s first administration.

Mr Sims published a tell-all memoir about the infighting in the first Trump White House called “Team of Vipers”, and sued the then-president when he tried to enforce a non-disclosure agreement.

Politico reports there is bad blood between Mr Sims and Mr Patel as they compete for the number two position at the CIA, one of the most sought-after national security posts which has not yet been filled.

Kash Patel is one of two candidates tipped for a top intelligence role - Rebecca Noble/Getty Images North America

One figure involved in the transition team said there was a suspicion that Mr Patel was leaking damaging stories about his rival to cement his position.

There is also said to be frustration among the Trump team that the pair are taking advantage of their positions as they help interview candidates for the role.

“The issue that a lot of us have is that these people are involved in staffing national security jobs, and at the same time they’re also promoting themselves for the same roles,” one individual told the news outlet.

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman, said the story was “100 per cent false”.

“The fake news is clearly trying to sow division between two of president Trump’s most loyal supporters.

“President Trump is choosing brilliant people to serve on his team, and those decisions will continue to be announced as he makes them,” she continued.

Sims positive about Trump in memoir

Mr Patel has been linked to other potential jobs in the administration including deputy FBI director and a senior role in the justice department.

Although Mr Sims was scathing about his former colleagues in his time in the White House, he was positive about Mr Trump, claiming: “It’s dang near impossible to spend one-on-one time with Donald Trump and not end up liking him.”

Nevertheless, the then-president lashed out on social media at his former aide following the book’s publication in January 2019.

“A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction,” Mr Trump wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess!”

Officials described the president as “very p—ed off” and “really hopping mad” after reading early excerpts and leaks of the book.

Mr Sims began legal proceedings against Mr Trump a month later, alleging that his team had sought to enforce non-disclosure agreements he had signed at the White House.

The lawsuit was eventually dropped and Mr Sims, who returned to the administration in an intelligence role, was reconciled with his former boss when Mr Trump realised his coverage in the book was largely positive.