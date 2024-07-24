GoFundMe organized for man who drowned in Trinity River while trying to save child

A family is asking for financial help to transport a man back to Mexico after he drowned in the Trinity River in Fort Worth while trying to save a child.

The man jumped into the river Sunday to save a child who was struggling in the water, according to Fort Worth police. The child was rescued, but the man was taken under by the current and drowned, police said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department found the man’s body in deep water several hours after he jumped into the river at around 3:30 p.m. near Gateway Park at Beach Street and East Freeway.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name or age of the man who drowned. The fire department said he was middle-aged.

Valeria Perez, the organizer of the GoFundMe, described the man as a “hero” and said he drowned while trying to help two small children.

His family needs financial assistance to bring his body back to Mexico, where his wife and three young children live.

Of a $10,000 goal, $620 has been raised as of Tuesday.