Gogglebox couple Tom and Julie Malone share relationship update

Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone have shared a sweet relationship update, revealing they’re celebrating a big anniversary.

The couple have been mainstays of the show for a decade, regularly appearing alongside their sons Shaun and – until 2020 – Tom Jr, as well as their iconic dogs.

Tom and Julie have now marked 32 years together, sharing an Instagram post of the cards they gave each other to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy Anniversary to us !!!” they captioned the post. “32 years !!! Kids , grandkids and not forgetting the doggies ! Feeling blessed !”

The pair have been flooded with well wishes, with fellow Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee writing: “Happy anniversary to you both have a sexy day who needs the medal much love to ya Jenny and Lee.”

“Aw one of my fave couples on telly! Happy Anniversary guys,” another follower wrote, while a third added: “Happy anniversary you gorgeous pair hope you have another happy 32 years ahead of you. Sending love.”

"Happy anniversary to you both. Well done on 32 years," a fourth said.

Last year, the Malones confirmed that their beloved dog Dave had passed away, Julie sharing the sad news at the time on Instagram.

"RIP Dave xxx There are no words to describe you ,or how much you meant to us," she wrote. "This was you on Sunday waiting for your Dad to come back and he had only gone out to the car x.

"We are all going to miss you so much," the star added.

The show later paid tribute to Dave by opening an episode with a clip of the late dog causing havoc in the Malone household.

Gogglebox airs and streams on Channel 4.

