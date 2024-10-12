Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has split from father of her kids

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has revealed that she's split from her long-term partner Grant and has been single for a while now.

Izzi, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside sister Ellie Warner, revealed to viewers that she is single after splitting from the father of her two kids.

The couple, who share son Bobby and daughter Bessie Rose, parted ways 18 months ago, with Izzi revealing the news of their break-up on Friday's (October 11) episode of Gogglebox.

During the episode, Izzi shared a list of things she is looking for in a prospective partner, saying: "My partner who is practically perfect in every way, do you want to hear it? It's quite extensive.

"I've separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves. So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy/no drink problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one.

"And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So hence why I've been single for the last 18 months."

Meanwhile, Izzi recently shared news of a new addition to her family with fans. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star announced that she is now the proud owner of a horse named Bea.

Sharing a photograph of herself, Izzi could be seen posing alongside the newest member of her family.

Izzi paraphrased a popular Mean Girls quote in the caption, saying: "I'm not just a regular Mom, I'm a horse Mom.

"It honestly feels like a childhood dream come true, I feel so lucky to have found such a special girl to make memories with. Somethings are just meant to Bea."

Gogglebox airs and streams on Channel 4.

