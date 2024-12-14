Gogglebox viewers praise star for sharing Bell’s palsy diagnosis in latest episode

Gogglebox fans are supporting star Sue Sheehan after she spoke out about her Bell’s palsy diagnosis.

The Channel 4 entertainment show aired its latest episode on Friday (13 December), and viewers were overjoyed to see the return of Sue and her husband Steve.

During their scenes, Sue spoke candidly about living with Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes temporary paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face.

Bell’s palsy occurs when something inflames or injures a nerve that controls facial muscles.

Symptoms come on rapidly over two to three days. They can include difficulty closing an eyelid, a drooping eye or mouth or paralysis of an entire half of the face.

She revealed that she’s “had to relearn to do a couple of things” since suffering from the condition, stating: ‘One is to speak through the side of my mouth, and the other one is chewing. Chewing takes a long time.’

Steve then quipped: “I have offered to chew your food for you, but you declined,” adding: “I’ve gotta say, you haven’t lost the sharp side of your tongue though, have you?

“No, it’s sharper than ever, actually,” Sue comedically replied.

Many fans of the show sent their love and well wishes to Sue, and praised her for raising awareness.

‘Gogglebox’ star Sue Sheehan praised for raising awareness of Bell’s palsy (Channel 4)

“Fair play to Sue on #gogglebox for appearing with Bell’s palsy,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “Raising awareness can only be good, speaking as someone who is (hopefully temporarily) suffering from the same after brain surgery. I can imagine how much courage that takes.”

Another added: “I didn’t know Sue had bells palsy hope she’s doing ok; Thoughts with Sue x one of my favourites on #gogglebox,” with one more writing: “Best Wishes to Sue on #Gogglebox as she recovers from Bell’s Palsy.”

For support and more information about Bell’s palsy, contact the charity Facial Palsy and go to: www.facialpalsy.org.uk