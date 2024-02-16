Gogglebox's Jenny confused by naughty greeting card

Channel 4

Gogglebox spoilers follow.



Tonight's (February 16) season premiere of Gogglebox saw Jenny get confused by a naughty greeting card in a hilarious clip.

The show began with the Hull-based star reading a cheeky Valentine's Day card.

"Roses are red, and sometimes they're thorny. When you're not with me, I get really..." she read, before hilariously trying to find the end of the joke.

"Where is it? They haven't finished it off!" she said, while her friend Lee burst into laughter.

The show's viewers were quick to share their reactions to Jenny's funny mishap on X — formerly Twitter. "Oh I love Jenny & Lee, missed them so much," one person wrote.

"Jenny and Lee back yay," another added, while a third viewer said: "I have MISSED Jenny and LEE."

"We swear Jenny and Lee need their own spin off show, I adore them," another person commented, alongside laughing emojis.

Elsewhere, as the cast reacted to Saltburn's iconic dance scene, Umar Siddiqui likened it to a popular musical. The closing scene of the film notably featured Barry Keoghan's character dance around an empty mansion fully naked.

Channel 4

"It's a bit like an X-rated Billy Elliot," Umar said, before his brother Baasit quipped: "Yeah! Dad, you're not getting any ideas for your TikTok videos, are you?"

Ahead of watching the film, Roisin Kelly said: "When I went to see this in the cinema, people were going feral," while Izzi Warner added: "I'm slightly nervous because from what I've heard it's one of those things you can't unsee."

The professional TV watchers also reacted to the latest episode of Trigger Point, First Dates, Gladiators, This Morning and memories being brought back to life on The Repair Shop.

Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.





