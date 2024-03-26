Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and husband Daniel Lustig share update after quitting show

Channel 4

Stephen had been a mainstay of the Channel 4 series since its inception, and announced last year that he and his husband had decided to step back as they wanted to "move on and explore other opportunities".

The pair have now revealed that they have joined Cameo, which allows fans to pay for personalised messages from celebrities.

Announcing the news on Daniel's Instagram account, the pair told fans: "Hi everyone, it’s Stephen and Daniel, from Gogglebox!

"We’re here to make your special occasion that little bit more special," Stephen added. "Be it a birthday, a wedding, an anniversary or even a funeral."

"We’re here to give you all the juicy voice notes that we can. Lucky you!" Daniel then quipped.

According to their page, fans can book a personal video from Stephen and Daniel for £36, the pair writing that they are "here for all of your birthdays and shoutouts".

Back in September, Stephen announced their Gogglebox departure in a statement on Instagram, saying: "We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

"We are extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them, and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years."

Stephen later joined the cast of Dancing on Ice, though was forced to withdraw from the 2024 series after sustaining an ankle injury.

Gogglebox airs and streams on Channel 4.

