What’s Going on With Angelina Jolie and Akala?

Is Angelina Jolie dating British rapper Akala? Multiple sources quickly shut down rumors that the two are in a relationship after the Daily Mail ran photos of them together in Venice. Turns out, they are simply longtime friends.

Akala is actually dating Chanelle Newman, with whom Jolie is also close. Newman was even with Akala and Jolie, but cropped out of paparazzi photos.

According to People, “[Jolie] and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there.” That source added that Jolie is single and currently not seeing anyone.

Jolie and Akala have known each other for years, a second source told People. “They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” that insider said. “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”

Jolie is currently in Italy for the Venice Film Festival and attended the premiere of her film Maria last night. On the red carpet, Jolie touched on how she related to opera singer Maria Callas’s life story, whom she played in the biopic.

“Well, there’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know or assume,” she began. “I think the way I related to her was probably the part of her that is extremely soft and doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she was, as emotionally open as she truly was…I share her vulnerability more than anything.”



