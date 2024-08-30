'What are they going to cut next?': UNO students want answers on LGBTQIA+ center closure
UNO students are pressing for answers on why the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center was closed as is and merged with other on-campus programs.
UNO students are pressing for answers on why the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center was closed as is and merged with other on-campus programs.
European and US universities dominated the 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), with Harvard University securing the top spot once again.
As students prepare to return to class, school boards in Ottawa and across Ontario will have to contend with a provincial ban on vape pens and tougher restrictions on cellphones.Earlier this year, Ontario's Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced new restrictions aimed at cutting down on distractions in the classroom. Students from kindergarten to Grade 6 will now be required to keep their phones on silent and "out of sight" for the entire school day, unless they're granted special permiss
During her first press conference as Ontario's education minister, Jill Dunlop warned of disciplinary measures, including being sent "to the principal's office," if students don't abide by the provincewide cellphone ban for the upcoming school year.
Family members said the child missed his bus and ended up walking toward Glenhope Elementary School, Grapevine police said in a social media post. He never arrived.
Students return to colleges after spring of protests to campuses with increased security, ID checks and free speech regulations.
In just less than a week, kids will be headed back to school — and for many, they'll be getting there by hopping on a school bus. While the local English public board says the local consortium that runs bus transportation has enough drivers to get students to school, one local company says they'd still like to have more drivers on their roster. Katy Friesen has been driving a school bus for the Switzer-Carty Transportation in Leamington for 10 years and says she loves her job."I drive a special
MONTREAL — One of Quebec's three English-language universities is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in enrolment of out-of-province students following a controversial tuition hike announced last year by the provincial government.
UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons plans to 'question the status quo' as he takes the reins of one of the nation's top public research universities.
Metrobus is set to return to its fuller fall schedule beginning in September, but the union that represents its mechanics says a staffing shortage could hinder maintenance plans and impact riders. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)The transit union that represents Metrobus mechanics is voicing concerns about the transportation commission's ability to return to a full fall schedule given a shortage of a maintenance staff.Ken Hart, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462 in St. John's, told CBC N
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
Vance has been the subject of many negative reactions in recent weeks, from old friends, the childless community and even neighbors
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
The band weren't exactly thrilled to hear that their song My Hero was being used at a pro-Trump political event.
Donald Trump's campaign seems to be leaning into Trump's attacks on Harris' intelligence despite its massive deficit with women voters.
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos