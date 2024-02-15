‘When are we going to fix these gun laws?’ Chiefs players ask after KC shooting

Chiefs players jumped into action at Union Station on Wednesday, helping panicked fans who just minutes earlier had been celebrating the team’s recent Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Minutes after the Chiefs left the stage, shooting erupted outside Union Station, leaving one person dead and 21 injured — including nine wounded children.

After the Chiefs had left Union Station on team buses, many players sent their prayers to the victims. One of them, defensive end Charles Omenihu, also called for stronger gun laws.

“Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy,” Omenihu wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.”

Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 14, 2024

Chiefs safety Justin Reid later echoed Omenihu’s sentiment about gun control.

“This is SAD man! Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight,” Reid wrote on X. “We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to ‘just another shooting in America’ and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw.

“This is a SERIOUS PROBLEM!! I pray our leaders enact real solutions so our kids’ kids won’t know this violence.”

This is SAD man! Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight. We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to “just another shooting in America” and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw.



This is a SERIOUS… — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 15, 2024

Those messages generated a lot of responses from both sides of the gun-control debate. Here is a small sample of what was being said.

Story continues

Shooting somebody is already illegal. Murder of any sort is already illegal. Assault is already illegal, more so with a weapon. You can’t legislate the hate out of the individual, and punishing the masses for the acts of the individual is immoral and unjust. Safety always has… — Stephen the Martyr (@StM_1979) February 14, 2024

PERFECTLY said. Thank you and glad you are safe. — Alison Armstrong ️ (@momma_alison) February 14, 2024

Address the crime problem instead of ignoring it. The root of the problem is people's minds. — Part-Time Biologist (@Jacksconsumer2) February 15, 2024

Thank you Justin Reid for using your platform to make this important statement. Something HAS to be done about guns in our society. Kids getting shot is not a time to look the other direction (though we keep making this same mistake). Our Chiefs players are amazing ️️️ — Suzanne Mertensmeyer (@suzmert) February 15, 2024

Gun laws shot people? Who did the shooting? — Chris A. (@cmalex79) February 14, 2024

Charles, thank you for using your platform to speak up with such passion. KC loves you ️ — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) February 14, 2024

Murder is illegal and criminals still do

It.. Mental health issue, not a gun issue … — dontrader444 (@dontrader444) February 15, 2024