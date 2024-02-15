Advertisement

‘When are we going to fix these gun laws?’ Chiefs players ask after KC shooting

Chiefs players jumped into action at Union Station on Wednesday, helping panicked fans who just minutes earlier had been celebrating the team’s recent Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Minutes after the Chiefs left the stage, shooting erupted outside Union Station, leaving one person dead and 21 injured — including nine wounded children.

After the Chiefs had left Union Station on team buses, many players sent their prayers to the victims. One of them, defensive end Charles Omenihu, also called for stronger gun laws.

“Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy,” Omenihu wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid later echoed Omenihu’s sentiment about gun control.

“This is SAD man! Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight,” Reid wrote on X. “We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to ‘just another shooting in America’ and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw.

“This is a SERIOUS PROBLEM!! I pray our leaders enact real solutions so our kids’ kids won’t know this violence.”

