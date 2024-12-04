What’s Going on With Queen Camilla’s Health? Concern Is Growing



Queen Camilla has pulled out of more scheduled appearances amid an ongoing chest infection that’s caused her to miss weeks of events.

Her Majesty first canceled multiple engagements at the beginning of November, and Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying, “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”



She ended up having to cancel the Remembrance events as well, at which point the Palace said, “Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events. While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

Queen Camilla ended up attending an event on November 12, saying, “I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on.”

Queen Camilla told guests at a Booker Prize reception today: ‘I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of… but hopefully I’m on the mend now.’ pic.twitter.com/geIkfjfJh8 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 12, 2024

But then the Palace announced that she’d be canceling some of her multiple appearances at the Qatar state visit. Example? She didn’t attend the arrival ceremony, instead arriving at Buckingham Palace by car:

Her Majesty also opted out of the receiving line — although she will attend the official dinner. The good news? Per People, “It’s understood that there has been no change to her diagnosis or treatment” and Queen Camilla is “simply taking more time to recuperate.”

