Going to Taylor Swift concert in your 50s ‘embarrassing’, says one in four

Nancy Strong, Taylor Swift’s oldest fan, made the journey across the Atlantic from Texas to watch the mega-star play at Wembley

Nearly one in four people believe it’s embarrassing for music lovers in their 50s and 60s to attend Taylor Swift concerts, a new study has shown.

While 27 per cent of men believe it is embarrassing for 50 and 60-year-olds to attend Taylor Swift gigs, as well as other popular young artists such as Dua Lipa, the figure fell to 20 per cent among women.

The statistic was unveiled in a survey published by Age Without Limits, the UK’s first national anti-ageism campaign.

The campaign, in its second year, reveals the contrasting views different generations and genders hold about age. For example, 40 per cent of those aged 25-34 think the idea of people in their 50s and 60s at a Taylor Swift gig is embarrassing, compared to one in 10 aged 65 and above.

But now the statistic has been branded as “worrying” as it reveals the barriers older generations can face when trying to live their lives to the fullest.

The Eras Tour was the first concert tour to gross $2 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing tours in history. - AFP/Andre Dias Nobre

Emma B – broadcaster and DJ at Magic Radio, previously BBC Radio 1, and self-proclaimed Swiftie – said attending the singer’s show was a “joy for all ages”.

The 54-year-old said: “I’m a Swiftie. Of course I went to see Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour last year.

“The shows were so full of joy for all ages. Plenty of mid-lifers like me had the best time, whether we were there chaperoning our kids or there amongst like-minded friends.”

The DJ and mother of two daughters added: “It is worrying to see that some feel such life-affirming live music events and festivals shouldn’t be enjoyed by older people.

“The live-music industry needs all the support it can get and excluding a whole swathe of the audience would not help it thrive.”

Another avid supporter of the live music industry is 90-year-old grandmother, Nancy Strong, who has been dubbed Taylor Swift’s “oldest fan” and began supporting the singer 15 years ago.

During Taylor Swift’s concert at Wembley in August last year, Ms Strong jetted across the Atlantic, from her home in Texas, to enjoy the event with her granddaughter, Jean Strong. Nancy managed to collect 20 friendship bracelets from fellow Swifties on the night of the concert.

Swift’s Eras Tour broke records and attracted people of all ages in the process - Getty Images/Kevin Mazur

Swift’s sold out 152-date Eras Tour saw fans across all ages attend shows all over the world, including older “Swifties” such as Ms Strong.

Dr Carole Easton OBE, chief executive at the Centre for Ageing Better, said the new study shows how ageism “holds us all back” in our later years.

She said: “Our new survey reveals that there are strong ageist beliefs throughout the country which hold us all back in fulfilling the full potential of our later lives.

“As we age, we might encounter health, wealth or other barriers but ageism should never restrict us from wearing the clothes we want to wear, the music we want to listen to, the activities we want to do or the aspirations we set ourselves.”

Age Without Limits is spearheading a three-month nationwide advertising campaign, calling on the British public to notice, challenge and change the country’s negative attitudes towards ageing and older people.

According to the campaign, ageism can have a detrimental impact on people’s job prospects or healthcare treatment. Negative depictions of ageing in advertising and the media, can also cause older people to be marginalised from society.