Golazo's late goal sends Portland past NYCFC 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Evander Golazo found the top right corner of the goal at the 97th minute and Portland spoiled NYCFC's home opener with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

NYCFC led for most of the contest until Antony took a pass from Juan Mosquera — and from the middle of the box — put it high in the center of the goal at the 85th-minute to level the score at 1. Antony provided the assist on Golazo's match winner.

In the third game of the year, Santiago Rodríguez scored NYCFC's first goal of the season 10 minutes in putting in a shot from the right side of the box.

NYCFC outshot Portland on goal 6-3 and had 11 shot attempts to nine for the Timbers (2-0-1).

NYFC (0-3-0) started the season with a 1-0 loss against Charlotte FC on the road on Feb. 24 and followed that with a March 2 road loss in which St. Louis City SC beat it 2-0.

The Associated Press