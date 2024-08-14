Gold Coast mother charged with murder of 10-year-old daughter as police describe ‘incredibly confronting’ scene

The mother of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sophie Wang, who was found dead in a Gold Coast unit on Tuesday, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Yingying Xu, 46, did not appear in person when the charge was mentioned in the Southport magistrates court on Wednesday. She has not made an application for bail.

A police detective leading the investigation into Wang’s death said the discovery of her body was “one of the most confronting scenes I have seen”.

Det Acting Insp Kent Ellis said the girl’s father called for help after finding her at the house at 6.08pm on Tuesday.

Ellis said the girl’s mother was arrested in a nearby street more than four hours later, after police had launched a search of the area.

. Ellis said he could only provide very limited information due to the early nature of the investigation and with charges now before the courts.

The family has lived in the property, in the exclusive Emerald Lakes area of Carrara, for about five years.

Wang is understood to have been a student in year 5 at the nearby Emmanuel College. The school’s principal, Dan Brown, sent a letter to families early on Wednesday morning that confirmed she was a student.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of a tragic incident that occurred in a home within Emerald Lakes last night, resulting in the passing of one of our beloved students,” Brown said.

“We are devastated by this incident and know it will profoundly impact our school community.

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the child, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

“While words cannot ease the shock and pain of such a tragic loss, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

A crime scene remains in place outside the property, and police have established a specialist operation, codenamed Whiskey Omega, to investigate the girl’s death.

Ellis said forensic investigations may take some time. He said police had conducted “an excellent and efficient investigation under extremely difficult circumstances”.

“The scene was incredibly confronting. In my 15 years as a detective it is one of the most confronting scenes I have seen.”

He said he understood community concern about the incident, but said police believed there was “no ongoing threat to community safety”.