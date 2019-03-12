A gold medal and a national record power N.L. lifters above the competition

Two powerlifters have put Newfoundland and Labrador on their backs, and are likely the best candidates to carry its weight.

Alisa Humber Cutler, 49, originally from Daniel's Harbour, set a new women's national record in the master's Level 2 division at the Canadian Powerlifting Union national championships in Ottawa on March 4 by deadlifting a whopping 195.5 kilograms (431 lb.), beating the previous record of 187.5 kilograms.

"I didn't know that I actually moved into first place. Taking that record was thrilling in its own. It's something I've trained for and that I've envisioned," Cutler told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Submitted by Alisa Humber Cutler More

Cutler picked up the sport of powerlifting almost accidentally. She had been coaxed by a friend who had a buy-one-get-one-free pass to join a six-week weightlifting program. The pair split the cost of the membership, and the rest was history.

At first she was resistant to the sport, she said, but quickly realized she was good at it. Some people find yoga, others find running, but Cutler found powerlifting.

Super-mom

Cutler, a mother of two, said she has been trying to get her 20-year-old daughter into powerlifting for some time. Now that she holds a national record it may be the tipping point to get her daughter into the gym.

"My daughter texted me when I was away and she said, 'Mom, I want you to teach me to lift. I'm so inspired by you,'" Cutler said.

"That is the very best feeling that you could imagine."

From Labrador to the world stage

Bronson Jacque grew up in Postville, roughly 180 kilometres northeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and represented Newfoundland and Labrador at the championships, taking gold in the open division.

But, more than that, Jacque earned himself the right to represent Canada at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, which will be held in St. John's in September.

Bronson Jacque/Facebook More

"I was over the moon, because I'm from a really small place and thinking about winning nationals — it's a big deal," Jacque told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Jacque started powerlifting when he was only 15, but it was only 2½ years ago when he took to the competition side of the sport.

Story continues