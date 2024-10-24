Golden 1 Center is ranked as the best arena in the NBA

CBC

Moe Lemay, a former Ottawa 67's junior hockey star and Stanley Cup winner with Edmonton in 1987, is being remembered as an exceptional talent on the ice and a beloved teammate off it.Lemay passed away Friday at the age of 62."He was an exceptional skater, and he adjusted [to the NHL] so well," said Brian Kilrea, Lemay's coach during his three seasons with the 67's. "He was just a great guy in the room."Kilrea recalled how Lemay, despite not being heavily scouted, earned a spot on a junior B team