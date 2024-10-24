Golden 1 Center is ranked as the best arena in the NBA
Kelly Brothers breaks down what it means for the Kings' home, the Golden 1 Center, to be named by ESPN as the nation's best arena.
How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey fared against the Utah Jazz in his regular season debut.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James gave his 20-year-old son a pep talk before they rose from the Lakers bench. Amid rising cheers, they walked together to the scorer's table — and then they stepped straight into basketball history.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed one of their forwards on waivers.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday!" Jordan Dalton says
The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's lone undefeated team despite not necessarily looking like a dominant team. The San Francisco 49ers are still NFC West contenders all while dealing with tons of injuries to key players. That in itself had Chiefs tight end Travis…
Wake up! We've got an NFL trade of some significance! DeAndre Hopkins, who has had a pretty bad year for the hapless Tennessee Titans, is now joining the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that was needed given the Rashee Rice injury that left a sizeable hole at wide recei
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be the next big name on the move at his position ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the team is calling prospective tr
Governor Kathy Hochul says five other cities were trying to lure the Buffalo Bills away from Western New York while the state negotiated a new stadium contract with the team.
The PGA Tour kicked off a stretch of three consecutive international tournaments, beginning in the Land of the Rising Sun. (Mexico and Bermuda are next.)
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams.
Moe Lemay, a former Ottawa 67's junior hockey star and Stanley Cup winner with Edmonton in 1987, is being remembered as an exceptional talent on the ice and a beloved teammate off it.Lemay passed away Friday at the age of 62."He was an exceptional skater, and he adjusted [to the NHL] so well," said Brian Kilrea, Lemay's coach during his three seasons with the 67's. "He was just a great guy in the room."Kilrea recalled how Lemay, despite not being heavily scouted, earned a spot on a junior B team
Prince William has been enjoying a week off with his three children and wife Princess Kate – and he's just revealed what the family has been doing in a surprising personal message. Find out more here...
There are a lot of fantasy football starters on injury reports ahead of Week 8. Here's the latest status on key players.
The Boston Bruins sported very different lines at practice.
TORONTO — Evan Mobley had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 136-106 rout in Toronto's home opener on Wednesday as the Raptors also lost starting point guard Immanuel Quickley.
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans, replenishing a position group that has been ravaged by injuries, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Jake Paul and Mike Tyson November fight is inching closer. Here are the currently ticket prices for the November fight in Arlington, Texas.
USA TODAY's NFL MVP rankings has Lamar Jackson retaining the top spot for the second straight week. He threw five touchdowns in Week 7.