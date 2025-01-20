'Golden age of America begins,' Trump says in inaugural address: Watch full speech

President Donald Trump says America is entering the "golden age" with him.

"The golden age of America begins right now," Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Monday, said in a roughly 30-minute inaugural address. "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day of the Trump administration."

The 78-year-old Trump returned to the White House after overcoming four criminal indictments and two assassination attempts in one of the most remarkable political comebacks in U.S. history. He recited the oath of office shortly after noon ET at an intimate inauguration ceremony inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol that was moved indoors because of below-freezing temperatures in the nation's capital.

US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second non-consecutive term as the 47th president of the United States.

Calling his inauguration "liberation day," Trump declared "a tide of change is sweeping the country" as he painted a bleak picture of a nation overwhelmed by crime from an "invasion of our country."

"From this moment on, America's decline is over," Trump said in his address.

A 'revolution of common sense,' Trump says

Trump and his advisers have said the new president would take more than 100 executive actions ‒ described by allies as "shock and awe" ‒ during his first day in office with a focus on "sealing" the U.S.-Mexico border and levying new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump outlined some of the orders in his address, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, carrying out his "drill, baby, drill" agenda to increase oil production, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and making it the official policy of the federal government to recognize only two genders: male and female.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," Trump said. "It's all about common sense."

