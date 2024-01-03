'Golden Coq' returned to southern French village after being missing for 25 years

A rueful thief has returned a golden ornamental cockerel stolen in a French village, lifting the veil on its mysterious disappearance nearly 25 years ago.

The wrought-iron, gold-painted cockerel was taken in April 1999 from the top of an outdoor Catholic cross in Bessan, a village of 5,500 inhabitants located between the towns of Beziers and Agde in southern France.

Locals were kept guessing as to its whereabouts until the metal bird was sent in a parcel to historian Michel Sabatery.

He had kept the mystery in the public eye by writing about it in local newspapers and on social media.

When he received the statue in November, Sabatery informed the mayor's office, which in turn alerted the prosecutor of Beziers, Raphael Balland.

'Drunken party'

Police quickly identified the thief, mostly because he had paid for the parcel postage with his own credit card, according to Bessan's mayor Stephane Pepin-Bonet.

When he was confronted by police, the thief confessed, Balland said, telling them he had taken the cockerel – a weathervane – on the night of a drunken party.

Prosecutors said, once he had sobered up, he felt too ashamed to give it back and hid it in his basement.



