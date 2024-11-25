Golden eagle dies 'after flying into wind turbine'

Conservationists have been introducing golden eagles at a secret site near Moffat [Getty Images]

A golden eagle has died after flying into a wind turbine in Dumfries and Galloway, a conservation group has said.

Three-year-old male Sparky, which was fledged from a nest by the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, was found 15 metres (49ft) from a turbine base at the Windy Rig wind farm in August. One of its wings had been detached.

Project leaders say tests carried out on the bird showed its fatal injuries were "typical of those associated with a wind turbine strike".

They say the death highlights the need to mitigate risks to endangered birds at proposed and existing turbine sites.

The group's chairman Chris Rollie said: “We are devastated to learn of Sparky’s death.

"Evidence to date has suggested golden eagles tend to avoid windfarms, but without the state-of-the-art satellite tagging that the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project provides, incidents of this nature are hard to detect.

"This reinforces the urgent need for decision-makers to work closely with The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project and our Raptor Study Group as further windfarms are approved."

The eagle project has been introducing and fledging birds at its secret site near Moffat since 2018.

In 2022, it became the first in the world to successfully translocate seven free-flying young golden eagles - aged between six months and three years - to boost the low population.

Earlier this year, the group said that thanks to its work the golden eagle population in southern Scotland had risen to 47 - the highest in centuries.