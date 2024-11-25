Golden eagle killed after flying into wind turbine

The bird was found dead around 50ft from the base of a turbine in Dumfries and Galloway
A golden eagle died after flying into a wind turbine in Scotland, an investigation has found.

Three-year-old Sparky was found dead around 50ft from the base of a turbine in Dumfries and Galloway with its wing detached after a “wind turbine collision”.

The death of the locally-fledged bird is the first recorded incident of its kind in the south of Scotland, according to the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP).

Experts have called for increased safety measures to protect endangered birds at turbine sites.

The group said it learnt that “something untoward” had happened to the bird on Aug 22 from their satellite tagging system.

The Veterinary Investigation Centre at Scotland’s Rural College found that Sparky’s injuries were “typical of those associated with a wind turbine strike” during tests of the corpse.

Dr Cat Barlow, SSGEP’s project manager, said: “Our satellite tagging system allowed us to immediately detect that something untoward had happened to Sparky at Windy Rig wind farm in Galloway.

“This ensured investigators could quickly recover the body before weather and wild scavengers destroyed any evidence.

“Gathering knowledge from the satellite tags is vital to ensuring the continued protection of golden eagles and further reinforces the importance of our work to monitor golden eagles in southern Scotland.”

“We can use our unique insights to advise decision-makers, so that developments do not harm golden eagles, habitats or their prey.”

Chris Rollie, chairman of the Dumfries and Galloway Raptor Study Group, said he was “devastated” to learn of Sparky’s death.

He said: “Evidence to date has suggested golden eagles tend to avoid wind farms, but without the state-of-the-art satellite tagging that SSGEP provides, incidents of this nature are hard to detect.

“This reinforces the urgent need for decision-makers to work closely with the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project and our raptor study group as further wind farms are approved.”

Morag Watson, the director of policy at Scottish Renewables, which represents the renewable energy sector in Scotland, said: “All wind farms in Scotland go through years of environmental monitoring before they are built and evidence to date has suggested golden eagles tend to avoid well-sited wind farms, so it is incredibly sad to hear about this incident.

“The renewable energy industry works closely with bodies including the Scottish Government, NatureScot, RSPB and others to better understand bird behaviour and make sure wind developments are sensitive to bird populations.

“We look forward to working with the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project and utilising its expertise to allow the onshore wind sector to play an important role in the protection of golden eagles in southern Scotland.”

Since it was set up in 2017, SSGEP has “translocated” more than 40 golden eagles to the area, as well as tagging a number of locally-fledged birds. The population is now at its highest level for three centuries.

The project was due to conclude this year but the group, which previously received public funding from a number of sources, now plans to continue as a standalone charity.

