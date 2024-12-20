Golden eagle returns home after 'little adventure'

A golden eagle, which escaped from its enclosure in County Antrim a week go, has returned after being spotted in the hills close to his home.

Loki got out on 12 December after the roof of his enclosure was ripped off in Storm Darragh.

Owner David Trenier, who runs Hawk Walks Falconry Experiences NI in Ballyclare, along with his wife Jo, said they found him perched on a hill behind Magheramorne Quarry near Larne.

He said they were in "tears of joy" when they were reunited with the bird.

Loki the golden eagle is four years old [Half Walks Falconry Experiences N.I.]

Mr Trenier told BBC News NI that they had "eyes" on the four-year-old male eagle "for a few days before approaching him".

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to say: "As soon as we went out with the glove on my arm, he flew straight over.

"It was like he just said to himself: 'There's my dad'."

The couple had called for locals to keep an eye out for Loki after he went missing.

On Friday evening they posted the good news on Facebook saying: "Guess who's finished his little adventure!"

The post went on to say: "Jo and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every single person for their support.

"All the calls, messages and offers of help has been incredible.

"He is in great health and form, and is resting in his mews with a big dinner".

Are eagles native to Northern Ireland?

Golden eagles were reintroduced to Ireland about two decades ago, having been driven to extinction on the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the first chick was hatched in the wild for the first time in about 100 years.

While a pair of golden eagles nested in County Antrim in the late 1950s, none are currently known to be nesting in Northern Ireland.

The common buzzard - often mistaken for the golden eagle - is the most prevalent bird of prey in Northern Ireland, often seen in the open countryside and woodlands.