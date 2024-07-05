Golden Fire burning north of Kingman
The 200-acre Golden Fire is burning north of Kingman as about 20 structures are threatened.
Canada is number two in the world when it comes to tornado numbers. As technology improves, so does the ability to track and confirm tornadoes. The Weather Network's Mark Robinson spoke to The Northern Tornadoes Project about the changes occurring in Canada's tornado season, including the hot spot in the country.
As a hurricane barrelled down on the island of Jamaica Wednesday, newlyweds from Edmonton with their closest friends and family were huddled in a hotel, praying the country's airports would be still standing in the morning.The scene was a far cry from their arrival on the idyllic island on June 24. Their week was supposed to be filled with fun and relaxation.But when their flights were cancelled because of a surprise WestJet strike, they didn't spend an extra day sipping drinks by the water. Ins
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern US
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors will pay nearly $146 million in penalties to the federal government because 5.9 million of its older vehicles do not comply with emissions and fuel economy standards.
The first half of the weekend will be threatened with showers and thunderstorms. But not everyone will see showers. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has a snapshot of your weekend.
Freya, a six-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.
Hundreds of gigawatts of wind energy projects are waiting for permits to connect to Europe's power grid, a backlog that threatens to slow the shift to green energy, industry association WindEurope said on Friday. Gaining access to the power grid is now the biggest hurdle to Europe's expansion of renewable energy, WindEurope said.
Residents of Calgary and the surrounding areas that use its water have eased back into regular water use since city officials announced Tuesday that indoor water use could return to normal.According to city officials, 478 million litres of treated water was used on Tuesday — which is below the city's 480-million-litre target safety threshold — and usage increased mostly in the evening.It comes after the city said indoor water use could return to normal, though Mayor Jyoti Gondek continued to urg
Continuing for much of the first week of July, the thunderstorm risk will persist across parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and will include a swath of severe weather to watch out for.
This summer be plant-aware by learning how to identify these commonly found toxic plants. The Weather Network's Victoria Fenn Alvarado spoke to Conservation Halton's Forest Field Technician, Jeff Dickie about the key features and the danger associated with them.
It's hard to say what is the most dangerous animal in the world; you're not comparing apples to apples. But when it comes dangerous, these four top the list.
Portions of South Texas are now within the forecast cone of Hurricane Beryl, which could arrive to the state over the weekend or early Monday.