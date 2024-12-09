Golden Globe nominations 2025 - live: Wicked stars among nominees as Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez dominates

Awards season is officially underway with the announcement of the 2025 Golden Globes nominations

The films and TV shows in contention for the annual ceremony were revealed in Los Angeles on Monday (11 December) by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Wicked, Anora, Conclave and Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shōgun all received nominations.

This year’s nods will arrive two years after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

14:19

Both Stan and Gomez picked up nominations in two different categories. Stan was nominated for Best Actor — Drama for The Apprentice and Best Actor — Comedy or Musical for A Different Man.

Meanwhile, Gomez was nominated for her divisive turn in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez and for Only Murders in The Building in the TV category.

Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Pérez’ (© 2024 PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

The full list of nominations

14:08

In a typically whirlwind TV event, all of this year’s nominees have been announced!

You can find the full list of nominations here:

The full list of Golden Globe 2025 nominations

13:53

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

13:52

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Demi Moore in ‘The Substance' (Mubi)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

13:49

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nominees:

13:45

Angelina Jolie, Maria–

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Motion Picture – Drama

13:41

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nickel Boys

September 5

Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in ‘The Brutalist’ (A24)

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical

13:39

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Best Television Series – Drama nominees

13:35

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nominees

13:34

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical/Comedy

13:33

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, OMITB

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell in ‘Nobody Wants This' (ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX)

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

13:32

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Donald Glover as Mr Smith and Maya Erskine as Mrs Smith in ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ (David Lee/Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

13:30

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

The nominees for Best Director

13:29

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Perez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Original Song, Motion Picture nominees

13:27

The Last Showgirl – “Beautiful That Way”

Challengers – “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez – “El Mal”

Better Man – “Forbidden Road”

The Wild Robot - “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez – “Mi Camino”

Mindy Kaling gets nominations under way

13:19

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut are here and rattling through the nominees.

Best Limited or Anthology Series:

• Baby Reindeer

• Disclaimer

• Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

• The Penguin

• Ripley

• True Detective: Night Country

Ted Danson to be honoured with Carol Burnett Award

13:11 , Tom Murray

Cheers star Ted Danson will become the latest recipient of The Carol Burnett Award at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honoree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen”. Past recipients include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres. The first was Burnett herself.

“Ted Danson has entertained audiences for decades with his iconic performances that will forever be ingrained in television history,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said in a statement.

“His renowned career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor and bears resemblance to the award’s legendary namesake.”

Ted Danson (Invision)

The supporting role contenders

The supporting role contenders

Much like with the Best Director category, these aren’t separated by category, instead throwing Drama, Musical/Comedy and Limited Series stars together, with the best-of-the-best rising to the top.

This year, the nominees could include Robert Downey Jr (The Sympathizer), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Over in the Supporting film categories, Denzel Washington’s standout role in Gladiator II will more than likely be honoured alongside Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and Stanley Tucci (Conclave), while actress wise, Ariana Grande (Wicked), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) and Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez are likely contenders.

‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning (Netflix)

Best Actor contenders – TV

Best Actor contenders – TV

The expected nominees include Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun (in the Best Drama category), Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building (in the Best Musical/Comedy category) and Richard Gadd and Colin Farrell in the Limited Series category for Baby Reindeer and The Penguin, respectively.

Jeremy Allen White will also be nominated for The Bear – undeservedly, in our opinion as the third season was not good, no matter how much anyone tries to convince you it was.

More exciting nominations could include Eddie Redmayne for Sky sleeper hit The Day of the Jackal, Brian Jordan Alvarez for English Teacher and Andrew Scott for Ripley.

Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (© 2023 Carnival Film & Television Limited)

Best Actress contenders – TV

Best Actress contenders – TV

Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Ayoi Edebiri (The Bear), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) are the shoo-ins, but let’s take a quick look at the other contenders.

Kathy Bates has been making waves in a late-stage TV role, so expect to see her name for Matlock. And Industry broke through in a big way with its third season, so a nomination for Marisa Abela is possible.

Comedy wise, we’d be surprised if Kristen Bell isn’t recognised for Nobody Wants This while, other in the Limited Series category, it’d be nice to see Sofia Vergara nominated for Griselda.

Anna Sawai in ‘Shōgun’ (AP)

Best TV show contenders

Best TV show contenders

If The Penguin doesn’t clean up, we’ll be stunned – same goes forShōgun. Each series will be noninated in the Limited Sewries and Drama category, respectively, meaning they won’t have to duke it out.

There’ll be nominations for TV dramas Mr and Mrs Smith (deserved) and House of the Dragon (not deserved).

Comedy shows set to be nominated include Hacks and Abbott Elementary alongside recent Netflix success Nobody Wants This and A Man on the Inside.

Joining The Penguin in the Limited Series category will most likely be Baby Reindeer, Ripley and Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

It would be wonderful to see some nominations for Somebody Somewhere, Tokyo Vice, Interview with the Vampire and From – but we’re not holding our breath.

Colin Farrell in HBO’s acclaimed ‘The Penguin’ (HBO)

Best Director contenders

Best Director contenders

This category, unlike the acting ones, is not split by genre, so it’s a tigher race.

The likely bets are Jon M Chu, who has turned Wicked into a critical and commercial success, Sean Baker – for his palme d’Or winner Anora – and we’re going to saw Edward Berger, who followed up his heavily nominated All Quiet on the Western Front with the crowdpleasing Conclave.

Here’s hoping Brady Corbet gets recongition for The Brutalist – and there might be mutiny if Denis Villeneueve doesn’t get in for his visually impressive Dune sequel.

Of course, this would make it an all-male category once again. A nomination for Payaal Kapadia, whose drama All We Imagine as Light is my personal favourite film of the year, would be more than deserved.

Will Denis Villeneueve be nominated for ‘Dune 2’? (AP)

Best Actress contenders – film

Best Actress contenders – film

So, the elephant in the room – Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will be considered lead actress while her co-star Ariana Grande, despite being very much a joint lead, is being pushed for recognition in the supporting categories.

Erivo will face very strong competition in the form of three stars who have turned in powerhouse performances: Mikey Madison in the Palme d’Or winner Anora, Angelina Jolie in Netflix’s Maria Callas biopic and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste is set to be nominated for her role in ‘Hard Truths’ (2024 Invision)

A little film to watch out for

11:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

A little film to watch out for

Having won in the TV categories for Succession, could he do the double and win for film, also?

A Real Pain follows mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history.

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in ‘A Real Pain’ (Fox Searchlight)

Who are the film frontrunners?

Who are the film frontrunners?

The Golden Globes like nominating big splashy movie musicals – and fortunately for voters, here is a big splashy musical currently taking the world by storm.

Wicked will absolutely clean up today – but whether it can become a major awards player in 2025 remains to be seen.

It faces stiff competition in the form of Anora, Conclave, Dune 2, Emilia Pérez – but, of course, it has a higher chance at the Golden Globes as they split the nominations into separate Drama and Musical/Comedy categories.

Ariana Grande is set to receive a nomiantion for ‘Wicked’ (Universal)

This year’s host was considered a disaster

10:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

Joy Koy stepped up to the plate when nobody else in Hollywood wanted to host the Golden Globes earlier this year – but his efforts were met with derision.

The comedian received so much backlash he was forced to address it days after the ceremony, expressing regret over a joke he’d made about Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, the NFL star and actor Travis Kelce.

Jo Koy reacts to backlash after disastrous Golden Globes performance

Who is hosting Golden Globes 2025?

Who is hosting Golden Globes 2025?

After struggling to find a host for the 2024 ceremony (Jerrod Carmichael eventually stepped up to the plate), next year’s ceremony already has a presenter set – Nikki Glaser.

The stand-up comedian said it was “truly a dream job”, saying of her appointment: “It’s one of my favourite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat. The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so.)

“It’s an exciting yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).

“Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled).”

Nikki Glaser is hosting Golden Globes 2025 (Getty Images)

Why did Hollywood boycott the Golden Globes?

10:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

The Golden Globes were the subject of a boycott in 2022 due to criticism over diversity within voting organisation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The fallout led to Tom Cruise handing back his trophies.

Catch up on the story here:

Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?

A dark horse

A dark horse

One film to look out for at this year’s Golden Globes is A Different Man, a satirical comedy-drama starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, which became a surprise victor at the Gotham Awards last month.

The film’s writer-director Aaron Schimberg was clearly in disbelief as the film was named Best Feature – certainly putting it on the map for the forthcoming awards season.

Dark comedy 'A Different Man' surprisingly triumphs at Gotham Awards

09:39

The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced today in what will be a precursor hinting at what will win Oscars in 2025.

Films expected to be named include Wicked, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.

The Golden Globes also award the best in the world of TV, also. Shows expected to be nominated include The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun.