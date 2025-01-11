Golden Globe Winner Weighs in on Nepo Baby Label: ‘Don’t Kill the Nepo Babies!’

Fernanda Torres, the daughter of prolific Brazilian actress Fernanda Montenegro, has clapped back at critics of nepo babies in Hollywood, dubbing the label as an “ancient” idea and crowning herself as the “nepo baby person that proved that a nepo baby is worth living.”

“You don’t have to kill a nepo baby as soon as he is born,” Torres told IndieWire while reflecting on her recent Best Actress win at the 2025 Golden Globes for Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here. “I really hate this idea because this is ancient, that people learn in their environment. The dining table of my house was the place where my parents were rehearsing. It doesn’t mean when you are a nepo baby that your life is solved. On the contrary, you have to invent yourself. You have other issues.”

Nepo babies refer to people in the entertainment industry who come from celebrity or generally wealthy parents, and swiftly became an enemy of the zeitgeist a few years back for their presumingly easier path to success. Although discourse on nepotism in Hollywood regularly makes the rounds, Torres voiced that it’s the “wrong fight” when it comes to equality in the industry.

“The good fight is to fight for good education for everybody,” Torres explained to IndieWire. “Inequality is not based on the chances that a nepo baby can have. You can kill all the nepo babies in the world, and you won’t solve the inequality problem. Taxing big fortunes is a way of fighting against inequality. Fighting for health for everybody, for education for everybody.

“Don’t kill the nepo babies! Nowadays, we are full of wrong fights,” she continued. “We’re full of noisy fights that don’t lead us to anything. The fight against inequality, the fight for taxing great fortunes, the fight for regulating the digital world, those are the good fights. Come on people, wake up.”