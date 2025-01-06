Golden Globe winners Jodie Foster and Demi Moore speak on wisdom of ageing

Jodie Foster, Demi Moore, and Zoe Saldana all spoke about the wisdom and liberation that comes with ageing after scooping awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The star-studded ceremony saw Ghost actress Moore, 62, secure her first acting award for her role in horror film The Substance, about a Hollywood star who confronts the harsh reality of ageing in the industry.

Asked if she has found liberation in growing older, Moore told the winner’s room: “I think as human beings that that is a great task to really let go entirely of what other people think.

Demi Moore poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for The Substance (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I think it (caring) becomes less and less as you increase your appreciation for yourself.

“I think as we live a long time, we also can look back and see how far we’ve come, and really can then take a little bit more time to acknowledge ourselves.

“I do think, as a woman, as we get older, we also, a lot of our energy in particular, as mothers or in caretaking, has gone outward, and it’s a time when we can actually stop and bring that energy back to ourselves, and it feels pretty damn good.”

Foster, 62, who won an award for her role in TV series True Detective: Night Country, said she is “excited” for the rest of her life and the “wisdom” she can bring.

Speaking at the winner’s press conference, she said: “It just feels like there’s a hormone that happens (as you age) where suddenly you go, ‘Oh, I don’t really care about all the stupid things anymore, and I’m not going to compete with myself’.

“I’m excited about what’s left of my life and who I become, the wisdom that I can bring to the table.

“So, for me, this is the most contented moment of my career. And I never would have known that. I just never would have known that, but something happened the day I turned 60.”

The two-time Oscar winner won Golden Globes in 1989, 1992, and 2021, and was the Cecil B DeMille Award honouree in 2013.

Saldana, 46, fended off competition from her co-star Selena Gomez, and Wicked actress Ariana Grande, to win her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the Jacques Audiard-directed film Emilia Perez.

Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Emilia Perez (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She said: “I’m 46, there was a moment a couple of years ago where I was sort of thinking about plan b’s.

“Like, do I go into a homestead and start planning a garden and baking goods and just become the sexiest soccer mum in my mind.

“But the truth is, I’m an artist through and through, and I need to create every day. If not, I just don’t know what I’d do, I don’t know why I’m here, and that’s how my loved ones can get the best of me is when I’m allowed to create.

“So I’m indebted to filmmakers like Jacques Audiard, that after conversations and auditions and promises that I can do something, they really decide to bet on me. And it works.”