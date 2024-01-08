Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan and more on Golden Globes red carpet

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

The 2024 awards season has kicked off in style at the Golden Globes - the first major red carpet event of the year.

A four-month strike kept actors away from the red carpet for much of the second half of 2023. With the hiatus over, Hollywood stars made up for lost time and dressed to impress once again.

Compared to the Oscars, the Golden Globes are usually a more relaxed affair, and this can show itself in a more playful mood on the red carpet - though in 2023 the weather was damp, the carpet was grey and the looks relatively muted by awards show standards.

This year, celebrities battled some gusty winds, but the sun was out, the carpet was a plush crimson and the stage set for a serious dose of glamour.

British actress Rosamund Pike, nominated for best supporting actress for her role as an aristocratic matriarch in Saltburn, was an early arrival on the red carpet.

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

She accessorised her black lace dress with a dramatic matching headpiece - not entirely a fashion choice.

She says the "protective veil" is because she hurt her face in a skiing accident over Christmas.

Up against Pike in the same category is Julianne Moore, who wore a structural red dress - complete with deep pockets. Moore said she wished there were some snacks in there, but they were keeping her hands warm.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Julianne Moore attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

Like Pike, Angela Bassett also wore black - a dress designed by Dolce and Gabbana.

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

For last year's promotional tour of Barbie, Margot Robbie wore a series of predominantly pink looks inspired by the doll and it seemed she might have saved the best for last.

Tonight she wore a custom-made replica 1977 Superstar Barbie outfit by Armani consisting of a hot pink sequinned gown accessorised with a tulle stole.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Asked by Variety what made her decide to wear pink tonight, Robbie joked: "I just woke up and thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight."

Gillian Anderson wore a dress by designer Gabriela Hearst. According to Deadline, it was embroidered with female anatomy, in a protest against restrictions on women's rights.

Story continues

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024.

Lily Gladstone was the stand-out performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, and she was equally commanding on the red carpet.

Tonight she wore a dramatic black Valentino gown accessorised with earrings by a Blackfeet designer. The film is about the brutal 1920s murders of the Native American community the Osage people - and the actress has frequently used her promotional appearances for the film to showcase indigenous craftspeople.

Her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, wore a classic Armani suit complete with an Osage Nation pin badge.

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The men were off to a strong start, too.

Andrew Scott, who is up for a best actor award for his role in All of Us Strangers, was dressed top-to-toe in white.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Andrew Scott attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Besides being one of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood right now, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has also become something of a fashion darling.

Tonight he was resplendent in red custom Louis Vuitton.

Barry Keoghan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

All photos subject to copyright.