Golden Globes 2025: 31 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed

A selection of big moments from the 2025 Golden Globes Jordan Strauss/AP Photo/Invision/CBS/David Fisher/Shutterstock

This year’s Golden Globes kicked off awards season for 2025 with a ceremony that was actually pretty fun-filled, with some surprising, emotional and, indeed, pretty hilarious moments all crammed into Sunday night’s ceremony.

Huge stars from across the world of cinema and TV attended the event over the weekend – but because it all takes place in the wee small hours for those of us in the UK, you’d be forgiven for missing out on a lot of what went down.

With that in mind, here are 31 of the key moments you might well have missed from this year’s Golden Globes…

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet got off to a somewhat unusual start, when Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalikes became the first ‘stars’ to make their way into the event

Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest winners hit the carpet at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/LN9byXuh6i — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 5, 2025

The real Glen Powell was among the first to arrive – walking the red carpet with his parents (practically celebs in their own right by this point) in tow

Glen Powell arriving at the 2025 Golden Globes with his parents, Glen Sr and Cyndy via Associated Press

And he wasn’t the only one keeping it in the family – with Angelina Jolie arriving alongside her daughter Zahara

Zahara and Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes via Associated Press

We have all the time in the world for Ayo Edebiri paying homage to Julia Roberts ’ Golden Globes look from 25 years ago

Ayo Edebiri at the 2025 Golden Globes Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts celebrating her Golden Globes win in 1990 via Associated Press

And while we’re on the subject of iconic Golden Globes suits – let’s give a big hand to Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott's blue suit was a scene stealer at the 2025 Golden Globes via Associated Press

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are clearly still joint at the hip...

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the Golden Globes red carpet via Associated Press

... Nicole Kidman brought some classic Hollywood glamour to the Golden Globes...

Nicole Kidman rarely misses when it comes to red carpet fashion via Associated Press

...and Jeremy Strong gave us this

Jeremy Strong's Golden Globes ensemble is not one we'll forget in a hurry via Associated Press

Host Nikki Glaser got the Golden Globes off to a really strong start with one of the most confident awards show monologues in recent memory

Nikki Glaser crushed Golden Globe roast:



- “Ozempic’s biggest night!”

- “You’re all so famous and powerful. You can do anything, except tell the country who to vote for.”

- “The Bear. The Penguin. Baby Reindeer, these aren’t just things in RFK’s freezer.” pic.twitter.com/DKVPgEPhhH — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2025

Although Harrison Ford looked suitably peeved at his name-check

Harrison Ford not a big fan of Nikki Glaser’s weed 💨 joke#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/8T5MZd821y — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) January 6, 2025

Nikki Glaser’s monologue also gave viewers a rare glimpse at Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at their Golden Globes table

Nikki Glaser’s interaction with Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler was too funny 🤭 Also Kylie Jenner looks pretty tonight! #GoldenGlobes2025pic.twitter.com/qhRQ7789AT — Megan 🦋 (@meganmesmile) January 6, 2025

There were a few upsets on the night – including in the ceremony’s very first category when Zoe Saldaña beat frontrunner Ariana Grande in the Best Supporting Actress In A Film category (clearly even she was shocked, as evidenced by this emotional speech)

Your talent knows no bounds, Zoe Saldaña! Congratulations on winning Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/PCHqIqnUxf — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Next up was Kieran Culkin , winning his second Golden Globe and remaining the human personification of charm itself

the temporary tattoos on his arm that are undoubtedly from his children, the bracelets, the completely unfiltered speech....oh kieran culkin you are so loved https://t.co/fYBrCsJgj5 — kendall roy’s second wife (@princekendalll) January 6, 2025

Demi Moore (more on her later) and her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley paid homage to the film that had everyone talking last year

Some more comedic brilliance from Nikki Glaser

Baby Reindeer star Jesscia Gunning styled out a near-tumble with this epic one-liner

Congratulations to Jessica Gunning on taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television for her role in Baby Reindeer! pic.twitter.com/64SrPhJ5n1 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

No one was expecting that, of all musical acts, Boyzone would get a mention during the Golden Globes ceremony thanks to a brief fact-file about Colin Farrell

did NOT expect a boyzone mention during the #GoldenGlobes… only colin farrell 😂 — Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) January 6, 2025

Can we take a moment to appreciate that the Golden Globes announcer actually mentioned Colin Farrell's Boyzone audition as he made his way to the stage to collect his award? Iconic! 🤣 #ColinFarrell#GoldenGlobes — Geek Ireland (@GeekIreland) January 6, 2025

colin farrell fun fact being he auditioned for boyzone, i am obsessed — samira (@samirasamatalis) January 6, 2025

Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara delivered straight-up comedy during their three-minute segment

whoever decided to pair Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara together is a genius #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/aqecJ22rm3 — Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) January 6, 2025

Sofía Vergara had a brilliant reaction to losing her award to Jodie Foster

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol



(look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Andrew Garfield ’s full-blown smouldering on stage had us feeling... a lot of things (and we weren’t the only ones)

andrew garfield sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/QCQ81ETiM1 — B 🌾 (@dianaxgatsby) January 6, 2025

taking pics of Andrew Garfield on my tv like I’m at a concert pic.twitter.com/lUmrQlDknv — palm siberia (@tonypodex) January 6, 2025

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe after more than 40 years in the entertainment industry – and delivered the speech of the night

Demi Moore just gave the best speech of the night



after 45 years in the industry, she said a producer once told her she'd never be more than a "popcorn actress." she thought her career was basically over until The Substance came along and made her feel whole again#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/XqtCpaxJPn — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Sebastian Stan also used his acceptance speech to make an important point about the need for inclusivity in cinema

Sebastian using his acceptance speech to address disability stigma while encouraging his colleagues to do projects with tough subject matters because it’s important to have these conversations, that Golden Globe couldn’t have gone to a better person. pic.twitter.com/mhAEfxEp5D — HOT GIRL CAP ⍟ (@SAMTH33STALLION) January 6, 2025

Filmmaker Brady Corbet took a moment to remember his friend Jeff Baena, and share his condolences with his widow Aubrey Plaza

Brady Corbet wins Best Director - Motion Picture for #TheBrutalist at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes and sends his condolences to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's families. pic.twitter.com/a9Vg3Rols7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025

Sir Elton John proved he has a sense of humour about his recent health struggles while presenting the award for Best Score

Elton John, while standing next to Brandi Carlile, reassured everyone that his health issues with his eyes aren't as bad as everyone thinks:



"I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/o16MAflMRw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh were an absolute treat presenting together (and if you’re a Wicked devotee, there’s one comment from their segment you’ll really want to listen out for)

Vin Diesel gave frenemy Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson a playful shout-out while introducing Wicked’s only win of the evening

Vin Diesel encounters The Rock at the #GoldenGlobes



“Hey Dwayne…”



See the full winners list: https://t.co/zH8Pzwnws5pic.twitter.com/pY86IN8lfF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2025

An impassioned Jon M Chu then made it clear why directing the movie musical meant so much to him

WICKED is visually magical. There is a great precision in the artistic design that makes you get closer to the characters, especially to that heterogeneous relationship between Glinda & Elphaba. An amazing production. Ariana Grande is the clear perfection of a star. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/BXf2JLezXW — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) January 6, 2025

Wrestling aficionado Richard Gadd got a little star-struck after spotting one familiar face in the audience

Anna Sawai’s win for Shōgun was also a total delight

#ShogunFX star Anna Sawai wins Best Female Actor - TV Series - Drama at the 2025 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/slhv6kUAmE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025

Come to think of it, maybe it’s time Melissa McCarthy presented a whole awards show herself

Get ready for the next award of the night! Here to present the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Musical/Comedy Series... it's Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy! pic.twitter.com/B5JhiyyxYg — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

And finally... Glenn Close may have got a bit too excited while introducing the winner of Best Motion Picture – Drama

READ MORE: