Golden Globes 2025: 31 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed
This year’s Golden Globes kicked off awards season for 2025 with a ceremony that was actually pretty fun-filled, with some surprising, emotional and, indeed, pretty hilarious moments all crammed into Sunday night’s ceremony.
Huge stars from across the world of cinema and TV attended the event over the weekend – but because it all takes place in the wee small hours for those of us in the UK, you’d be forgiven for missing out on a lot of what went down.
With that in mind, here are 31 of the key moments you might well have missed from this year’s Golden Globes…
The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet got off to a somewhat unusual start, when Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalikes became the first ‘stars’ to make their way into the event
Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest winners hit the carpet at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/LN9byXuh6i
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 5, 2025
Which is which? 😉 @RealChalamet#LiveFromE#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/pN9sI9IpQT
— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) January 6, 2025
The real Glen Powell was among the first to arrive – walking the red carpet with his parents (practically celebs in their own right by this point) in tow
And he wasn’t the only one keeping it in the family – with Angelina Jolie arriving alongside her daughter Zahara
We have all the time in the world for Ayo Edebiri paying homage to Julia Roberts’ Golden Globes look from 25 years ago
And while we’re on the subject of iconic Golden Globes suits – let’s give a big hand to Andrew Scott
Elsewhere on the red carpet, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are clearly still joint at the hip...
...Nicole Kidman brought some classic Hollywood glamour to the Golden Globes...
...and Jeremy Strong gave us this
Host Nikki Glaser got the Golden Globes off to a really strong start with one of the most confident awards show monologues in recent memory
Nikki Glaser crushed Golden Globe roast:
- “Ozempic’s biggest night!”
- “You’re all so famous and powerful. You can do anything, except tell the country who to vote for.”
- “The Bear. The Penguin. Baby Reindeer, these aren’t just things in RFK’s freezer.” pic.twitter.com/DKVPgEPhhH
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2025
Although Harrison Ford looked suitably peeved at his name-check
Harrison Ford not a big fan of Nikki Glaser’s weed 💨 joke#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/8T5MZd821y
— Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) January 6, 2025
Nikki Glaser’s monologue also gave viewers a rare glimpse at Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at their Golden Globes table
Nikki Glaser’s interaction with Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler was too funny 🤭 Also Kylie Jenner looks pretty tonight! #GoldenGlobes2025pic.twitter.com/qhRQ7789AT
— Megan 🦋 (@meganmesmile) January 6, 2025
There were a few upsets on the night – including in the ceremony’s very first category when Zoe Saldaña beat frontrunner Ariana Grande in the Best Supporting Actress In A Film category (clearly even she was shocked, as evidenced by this emotional speech)
Your talent knows no bounds, Zoe Saldaña! Congratulations on winning Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/PCHqIqnUxf
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
Next up was Kieran Culkin, winning his second Golden Globe and remaining the human personification of charm itself
the temporary tattoos on his arm that are undoubtedly from his children, the bracelets, the completely unfiltered speech....oh kieran culkin you are so loved https://t.co/fYBrCsJgj5
— kendall roy’s second wife (@princekendalll) January 6, 2025
Demi Moore (more on her later) and her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley paid homage to the film that had everyone talking last year
— media (@mediafortwo) January 6, 2025
Some more comedic brilliance from Nikki Glaser
#GoldenGlobes host Nikki Glaser does a Conclave-themed rendition of "Popular," from #Wicked. https://t.co/QUzDz2Lepjpic.twitter.com/pM5VFLrczK
— Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2025
Baby Reindeer star Jesscia Gunning styled out a near-tumble with this epic one-liner
Congratulations to Jessica Gunning on taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television for her role in Baby Reindeer! pic.twitter.com/64SrPhJ5n1
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
No one was expecting that, of all musical acts, Boyzone would get a mention during the Golden Globes ceremony thanks to a brief fact-file about Colin Farrell
did NOT expect a boyzone mention during the #GoldenGlobes… only colin farrell 😂
— Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) January 6, 2025
Can we take a moment to appreciate that the Golden Globes announcer actually mentioned Colin Farrell's Boyzone audition as he made his way to the stage to collect his award? Iconic! 🤣 #ColinFarrell#GoldenGlobes
— Geek Ireland (@GeekIreland) January 6, 2025
colin farrell fun fact being he auditioned for boyzone, i am obsessed
— samira (@samirasamatalis) January 6, 2025
Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara delivered straight-up comedy during their three-minute segment
whoever decided to pair Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara together is a genius #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/aqecJ22rm3
— Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) January 6, 2025
Sofía Vergara had a brilliant reaction to losing her award to Jodie Foster
Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol
(look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025
Andrew Garfield’s full-blown smouldering on stage had us feeling... a lot of things (and we weren’t the only ones)
JESUS CHRIST pic.twitter.com/BTiclXVDOa
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2025
andrew garfield sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/QCQ81ETiM1
— B 🌾 (@dianaxgatsby) January 6, 2025
taking pics of Andrew Garfield on my tv like I’m at a concert pic.twitter.com/lUmrQlDknv
— palm siberia (@tonypodex) January 6, 2025
Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe after more than 40 years in the entertainment industry – and delivered the speech of the night
Demi Moore just gave the best speech of the night
after 45 years in the industry, she said a producer once told her she'd never be more than a "popcorn actress." she thought her career was basically over until The Substance came along and made her feel whole again#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/XqtCpaxJPn
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025
Sebastian Stan also used his acceptance speech to make an important point about the need for inclusivity in cinema
Sebastian using his acceptance speech to address disability stigma while encouraging his colleagues to do projects with tough subject matters because it’s important to have these conversations, that Golden Globe couldn’t have gone to a better person. pic.twitter.com/mhAEfxEp5D
— HOT GIRL CAP ⍟ (@SAMTH33STALLION) January 6, 2025
Filmmaker Brady Corbet took a moment to remember his friend Jeff Baena, and share his condolences with his widow Aubrey Plaza
Brady Corbet wins Best Director - Motion Picture for #TheBrutalist at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes and sends his condolences to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's families. pic.twitter.com/a9Vg3Rols7
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025
Sir Elton John proved he has a sense of humour about his recent health struggles while presenting the award for Best Score
Elton John, while standing next to Brandi Carlile, reassured everyone that his health issues with his eyes aren't as bad as everyone thinks:
"I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/o16MAflMRw
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025
Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh were an absolute treat presenting together (and if you’re a Wicked devotee, there’s one comment from their segment you’ll really want to listen out for)
Michelle Yeoh: "What's 'zaddy'?" #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/QUzDz2Lepjpic.twitter.com/azZ6VNyGHn
— Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2025
Vin Diesel gave frenemy Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson a playful shout-out while introducing Wicked’s only win of the evening
Vin Diesel encounters The Rock at the #GoldenGlobes
“Hey Dwayne…”
See the full winners list: https://t.co/zH8Pzwnws5pic.twitter.com/pY86IN8lfF
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2025
An impassioned Jon M Chu then made it clear why directing the movie musical meant so much to him
WICKED is visually magical. There is a great precision in the artistic design that makes you get closer to the characters, especially to that heterogeneous relationship between Glinda & Elphaba. An amazing production. Ariana Grande is the clear perfection of a star. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/BXf2JLezXW
— Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) January 6, 2025
Wrestling aficionado Richard Gadd got a little star-struck after spotting one familiar face in the audience
Baby Reindeer is a #GoldenGlobes WINNER!
Richard Gadd is here to accept the award for Best Limited Series 🏆#babyreindeer#richardgadd#award#news#actors#actor#netflix#modernhiphoptvpic.twitter.com/8IeBCLEFYH
— Modern HipHop TV (@modernhiphoptv) January 6, 2025
Anna Sawai’s win for Shōgun was also a total delight
#ShogunFX star Anna Sawai wins Best Female Actor - TV Series - Drama at the 2025 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/slhv6kUAmE
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025
Come to think of it, maybe it’s time Melissa McCarthy presented a whole awards show herself
Get ready for the next award of the night! Here to present the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Musical/Comedy Series... it's Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy! pic.twitter.com/B5JhiyyxYg
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
And finally... Glenn Close may have got a bit too excited while introducing the winner of Best Motion Picture – Drama
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ayo Edebiri
Nominated (Best Performance In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Jessica Gunning
Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)
via Associated Press
Cynthia Erivo
Nominated (Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical)
via Associated Press
Andrew Scott
Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)
via Associated Press
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)
via Associated Press
Richard Gadd
Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)
via Associated Press
Viola Davis
Winner (Cecile B DeMille Award)
via Associated Press
Angelina Jolie
Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)
via Associated Press
Kate Winslet
Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)
via Associated Press
Cate Blanchett
Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)
via Associated Press
Miley Cyrus
Nominated (Best Original Song)
via Associated Press
Cooper Koch
Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)
via Associated Press
Pamela Anderson
Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)
via Associated Press
Glenn Close
Presenter
via Associated Press
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Nominated (Best Performance In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Ariana Grande
Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A Film)
via Associated Press
Andrew Garfield
Presenter
via Associated Press
Daniel Craig
Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)
via Associated Press
Emma Stone
Nominated (Best Film – Musical Or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Quinta Brunson
Nominated (Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Isabella Rosselini
Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A Film)
via Associated Press
Glen Powell
Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Anna Sawai
Nominated (Best Performance In A Television Series – Drama)
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong
Nominated (Best Supporting Actor In A Movie)
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge
Presenter
via Associated Press
Allison Janney
Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)
via Associated Press
Kerry Washington
Presenter
via Associated Press
Jack Lowden
Nominated (Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series)
via Associated Press
Nikki Glaser
Host
via Associated Press
Anya Taylor-Joy
Presenter
via Associated Press
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Ali Wong
Nominated (Best Stand-Up Special)
via Associated Press
Jonathan Van Ness
Red carpet presenter
via Associated Press
Dakota Fanning
Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)
via Associated Press
Nava Mau
via Associated Press
Kristen Bell
Nominated (Best Performance In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy)
via Associated Press
Ariana DeBose
Presenter
via Associated Press
Mindy Kaling
Presenter
via Associated Press
Janelle James
via Associated Press
Tyler James Williams
via Associated Press
Auliʻi Cravalho
Presenter
via Associated Press
Maren Morris
Nominated (Best Original Song)
via Associated Press
Lilly Singh
via Associated Press
Hannah Einbinder
Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)