Golden Globes 2025: The best red carpet fashion

Robert Gauthier
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 5, 2025, 82ND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Monica Barbaro at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025. - (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Monica Barbaro ("A Complete Unknown") on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Arrivals are underway at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and The Times' photo team is out in force on the red carpet (and beyond). Whether you're following along live in the lead-up to Sunday's telecast, hosted by Nikki Glaser, or bookmarking our gallery to peruse over coffee Monday morning, we have the full rundown of the evening's best fashions below. Happy browsing!

Mindy Kaling.
Mindy Kaling. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Glen Powell ("Hit Man").
Glen Powell ("Hit Man"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lilly Singh.
Lilly Singh. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary").
Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Matty Matheson ("The Bear").
Matty Matheson ("The Bear"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Maren Morris ("The Wild Robot").
Maren Morris ("The Wild Robot"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
David Zayas and Liza Colon-Zayas ("The Bear").
David Zayas and Liza Colon-Zayas ("The Bear"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye").
Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Leonie Benesch ("September 5").
Leonie Benesch ("September 5"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Clarence Maclin ("Sing Sing").
Clarence Maclin ("Sing Sing"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Abby Elliott ("The Bear").
Abby Elliott ("The Bear"). (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Get the Envelope newsletter, sent three times a week during awards season, for exclusive reporting, insights and commentary.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories