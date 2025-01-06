Golden Globes 2025: Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, Wicked, Baby Reindeer and Shogun among the night's big winners

Reuters
BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) -"Shogun," FX's historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama television series trophy at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards ceremony and "Hacks," known for its complex female stand-up comedian, claimed the best comedy win. A tale of political machinations, "Shogun," also won best female and male acting awards for first-time winners Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. The series won four awards in total, including the best supporting male actor for first-time Globe winner Tadanobu Asano who plays Kashigi Yabushige, the Lord of Izu.