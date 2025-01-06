Golden Globes 2025: Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, Wicked, Baby Reindeer and Shogun among the night's big winners

The Daily Beast

YouTube bravely decided to leave the comments feature enabled when they posted the trailer for Meghan Markle’s new show. And while one might say it’s unfair to judge an eight-episode show on the basis of a 110-second trailer, the plebs of YouTube clearly have no such qualms. The trailer racked up over 27,000 comments in its first 72 hours, with some of the musings becoming a mini-viral sensation in their own right. The high numbers may be partly down to the fact that Meghan has disabled comments