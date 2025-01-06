Golden Globes 2025: Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, Wicked, Baby Reindeer and Shogun among the night's big winners

Emilia Perez and The Brutalist were the big film winners at this year's Golden Globe Awards, with Shogun and Baby Reindeer leading the field for TV.

Emilia Perez, an operatic musical which tells the story of a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, was named best comedy or musical, best non-English language film and also won best song, while star Zoe Saldana picked up the award for best supporting actress.

Accepting the film's top award, trans actress Karla Sofia Gascon, 52, told the audience: "The light always wins over darkness. You can maybe put us in jail. You can beat us up. But you never can take away our soul or existence or identity... I am who I am. Not who you want."

Postwar epic The Brutalist won the awards for best drama, best actor for star Adrien Brody - who plays a Hungarian architect attempting to build a life in the US after the Second World War in the film - and best director for Brady Corbet.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were also acting wins for Demi Moore (The Substance), Sebastian Stan (A Different Man), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain).

Moore, 62, gave an emotional speech as she collected her statuette, saying it was the first award of her 45-year acting career and that she was "in shock" to beat the likes of Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and Challengers actress Zendaya.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress," she said, adding that it made her feel that while she could make box office hits, she would never be "acknowledged". When she came across the script for The Substance, however, she said it felt like the universe telling her, "you're not done".

The Wizard Of Oz prequel blockbuster Wicked, the most talked about film of the year, missed out on acting awards for its stars Erivo and Ariana Grande, but took home the cinematic and box office achievement prize.

In his speech, director Jon M Chu said: "In a time where pessimism and cynicism rule the planet, that we can still make art that is a radical act of optimism that is empowerment and that is joy... this means so much to all of us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Reindeer and the other TV wins

In the TV categories, Japenese historical drama Shogun dominated, picking up three acting awards for its stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano, and also the prize for best drama.

Baby Reindeer also had a successful night, with a supporting gong for actress Jessica Gunning, and the award for best limited series.

Accepting the award, creator and star Richard Gadd told the audience that people often ask him why such a dark show has been so successful.

"I think in a lot of ways, people were kind of crying out for something that... spoke to the kind of painful inconsistencies of being human," the 35-year-old said. I think for a while now, there's been this kind of belief in television that stories that are too dark and complicated won't sell and no one will watch them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I hope that Baby Reindeer has done away with that theory. Because I think right now, when the world's in the state that it's in, and people are really struggling, we need stories that speak to the complicated and difficult nature of our times."

Read more:

The red carpet in pictures

The full list of winners

Gadd missed out on the acting award in the show's category - which was won by Irish star Colin Farrell, 48, for his portrayal of Batman villain Penguin in the series of the same name.

Farrell, who wore heavy prosthetics as he campaigned to be the new kingpin of Gotham in the show, joked on stage that he had "no one to thank" and that he "did it all by myself".

The ceremony in Los Angeles was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who made jokes about everything from Ozempic, the drug being used for weight loss by Hollywood stars, to Sean "Diddy" Combs - who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently in jail awaiting trial after being arrested last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Welcome to the 82nd Golden Globes, Ozempic's biggest night," Glaser said as she opened the ceremony.

She also referenced the huge A-list support for Kamala Harris in the election - and how it didn't translate to a win.

"You could really do anything... except tell the country who to vote for," she said.